Cubs recall Jared Young to help at first base

The Cubs called up first baseman-outfielder Jared Young from Iowa before Monday's game, while Miles Mastrobuoni was sent down to Triple A. Young debuted with the Cubs late last season and was hitting the ball very well for Iowa. Associated Press

The Cubs couldn't ignore the numbers any longer. Before Tuesday's game, they called up first baseman Jared Young from Iowa.

After making his major league debut late last season, Young is having his best year as a pro, hitting .326 with 13 home runs and 45 RBI in Triple A. Miles Mastrobuoni was sent down to Iowa, while pitcher Brandon Hughes went to the 60-day injured list to free a spot on the 40-man roster.

"Confidence-wise, it's just becoming a more well-rounded hitter as you get older," Young said before the game. "In baseball, you always look to learn more and with that knowledge, you can put it into the things you're good at. When things match up, that's when you start seeing some real production."

Young, a British Columbia native, was a 15th-round draft pick in 2017 out of Old Dominion. In Double A, he roomed with Nico Hoerner.

"One of my absolute best friends in the minor leagues," Hoerner said. "One of my roommates in Double A and someone I always keep in touch with if we're not playing together. Excited for him."

Young, 27, can give the Cubs a left-handed option at designated hitter, besides filling in at first base and outfield. He was designated for assignment after last season, but said he didn't seriously consider joining another organization.

"This is where I'm meant to be," he said. "This is where I've been the whole time and this is the spot for me. Right when I showed up I said (to manager David Ross), 'I'm here to play, I'm here to help the team win. Whatever you need from me is what I'm here to do.' I'm just ready for the opportunity."

And how was Hoerner to live with in the minor leagues?

"Unbelievably clean, as you guys can probably imagine," Young said with a laugh.

Fish and chips:

Before leaving for London, Cubs pitcher Justin Steele said he was curious to sample the food. So what's the verdict?

"I think the fish and chips is the way to go over there," Steele said. "I had a lot of fish and chips. That's probably going to be the consensus around the locker room too."

Steele does plenty of fishing back home in Mississippi, so how does British seafood compare?

"It doesn't," he said. "Nobody's going to compare to home cooking for me. But I think the fish they use is cod. Back home, nobody eats cod. You've got redfish, red snapper, trout, tuna. We've got all kinds of stuff. It was good, though."

Mike Tauchman played in his second London series, having made the trip with the Yankees in 2019.

"The Westminster event was pretty cool that they had for us," Tauchman said. "It was just nice to walk around and hang out. I haven't been to Europe much, so to cross a few more things off the list was cool. Big Ben was under construction the first time we were there. I don't mind going, it was fun."

Nico Hoerner said everyone came home with a set of teacups, courtesy of MLB.

Around the horn:

Manager David Ross said at this point, he expects Marcus Stroman to make his scheduled start on Saturday, after developing a blister during his start in London, but time will tell. ... Left-handed pitcher Jordan Wicks and infielder Luis Vazquez are being promoted from Tennessee to Triple A Iowa, according to multiple reports. Wicks was the Cubs' first-round pick in 2021. ... Former Cubs pitcher Alec Mills is back in the majors after being called up Tuesday by the Cincinnati Reds.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports