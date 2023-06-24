Steele shuts down Cards, Cubs bats explode for 9-1 win in London

Cubs' Dansby Swanson, center, celebrates his 2-run home run with Nico Hoerner, left, and Trey Mancini during the ninth inning Saturday in London. Associated Press

Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele reacts on the mound after striking out St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson during the Saturday in London. Despite London Stadium having a reputation for being a hitter-friendly park, Cubs starter Justin Steele retired 12 of the first 13 Cardinals hitters and ended up yielding just 1 run in 6 innings during the North Siders' 9-1 victory.

During the buildup to the Cubs' two-game set against the Cardinals in London, there were those who expected a video-game like explosion on the scoreboard.

"If the 2019 London Series results are any indication of what might transpire this go 'round," wrote the Sporting News, "fans in Great Britain are in for a treat as 50 combined runs came across home plate (in two contests). Plenty of runs are expected in Game 1 on Saturday."

Well, apparently, Justin Steele didn't get that memo because the Cubs' starter retired 12 of the first 13 Cardinals hitters and ended up yielding just 1 run in 6 innings during the North Siders' 9-1 victory.

"I felt like every fan was behind me," Steele told Fox Sports in the dugout.

Meanwhile, the Cubs' offense stayed red hot, pounding out 11 hits -- including a pair of solo HRs by Ian Happ -- off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright.

The Cubs were up 2-0 after two innings then plated 3 more runs in the third, with all the damage being done with two outs. Christopher Morel, Yan Gomes and Nick Madrigal -- the Nos. 7-9 hitters in the lineup -- went 7-for-7 with 3 RBIs in their first 7 at-bats.

Morel (3-for-4) raised his average to .283, and Dansby Swanson (2-for-3, 2 walks) hit a 2-run homer in the ninth.

Happ has now hit 2 HRs in a game 11 times in his career -- and twice against Wainwright.

Predictions for something like a 14-10 final were based on a couple of factors.

One was London Stadium's bouncy and unpredictable turf. It did handcuff Cubs third baseman Nick Madrigal on a sixth-inning double by Tommy Edman, but there were few -- if any -- other incidents.

The lack of wind -- due to stands encircling the entire field -- was another reason some believed the ball would carry further than normal.

Those are moot points, however, when someone like Steele is on his game. The intimidating lefty struck out a season-high eight batters and lowered his ERA to 2.62.

His most impressive stretch came in the sixth after Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado followed Edman's double with back-to-back singles.

All Steele did was rear back and strike out former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, DH Jordan Walker and right fielder Dylan Carlson.

"I definitely flipped a switch there," Steele said. "I was kind of like, 'All right it's time to put your chest out a little bit and try and get this ball by 'em. ... I needed to get some strikeouts and get out of (that) inning with only 1 run."

The Cubs have now won 11 of 13 and are 37-38 overall. They will send Marcus Stroman and his NL-leading 2.28 ERA to the mound Sunday.