Is Cubs' Morel the next Javy Baez? Ross sees some similarities between the two

Christopher Morel, right, celebrates with Cody Bellinger after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles Sunday at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Christopher Morel = Javier Baez?

Well, maybe not yet, but Cubs manager David Ross drew that comparison after an entertaining performance by Morel last week during a victory over the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

The baserunning theatrics began after the 23-year-old smoked an RBI single off the glove of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes in the fifth inning. After rounding first, Morel danced back and forth about five steps off first base, daring shortstop Tucupita Marcano to try and get him out.

Two pitches later, Nick Madrigal laid down a perfect suicide squeeze bunt that scored Cody Bellinger and should have moved Morel to second.

Emphasis on "should have."

Instead, Morel exploded to third. By the time the ball arrived, an ecstatic Morel was safe, clapping his hands and cheering.

Like Baez before him, Morel's moxie is fun and contagious, while at the same time quite nerve-racking for those watching in the dugout.

"There's a lot of reminders of Javy (Baez) for me, right?" Ross said. "Probably not ideal baserunning technique (on the bunt), but he makes things happen.

"So it's the thing that gives the manager heartburn and then it works out and you're cheering him and clapping him and high-fiving him.

"It's that young, energetic, fast-twitch, athletic player (with) real thunder in there. As he continues to mature and his baseball IQ continues to grow and the passion he plays with, there's going to be a really good, dynamic player."

Morel's infectious energy is always apparent.

Interview him before a game in the dugout and he simply lights up after every question. A native of the Dominican Republic, Morel's determined to talk to reporters 1-on-1 in English whenever possible.

Sure, it's not easy, but neither is making a name for yourself in the big leagues -- which the very religious Morel is doing a little bit at a time.

"I hit, but God hit for me," Morel said last week. "It's a blessed moment every time I go to home plate and do something like that. All the home runs I made -- like I've got (24) homers this year (including minors) -- God is with me all the time."

Morel has had quite the topsy-turvy start to his major-league career, trading sizzling hot streaks for ice-cold stretches that can go on for weeks at a time.

The last 12 days are a great example as Morel:

• Went 11-for-22 with 3 HRs and 11 RBIs from June 10-16.

• Followed that up by going 1-for-20 from June 17-21.

Still, since making his MLB debut on May 17, 2022, Morel's power numbers are nothing to sneeze at: 29 home runs, 23 doubles, 5 triples and 76 RBIs in 559 plate appearances. This season, he's slashing .268/.321/.634 and has an OPS of .955.

That OPS, by the way, would be in the top 10 if Morel had enough plate appearances to qualify.

If he can figure out how to minimize the slumps, this 5-foot-11, 150-pound phenom could be a true superstar.

That's a big if, though.

"There's just some swing-and-miss in his game. That's what you get with power," Ross said. "(I'd love to say), 'If you just change this, maybe you'd be a little bit not as cold.' But maybe he's not as hot as well.

"If you look at his body of work over 500-(plus) at-bats ... it's a solid major-league player."

Morel insists that pitchers aren't changing how they throw to him.

"Last year they throw the slider on the outside," he said. "This year, same thing."

The key is adjusting from at-bat to at-bat.

"I need to make them very quick," Morel said. "This is the game. If the game was easy, everybody would play baseball."

Let it be known that Morel offered that last insight without an ounce of cockiness. He's simply pointing out the facts -- while doing it with a wide smile on his face.

No surprise there. He just knows how to have fun.

And he shows the fans exactly that before many of his at-bats, often fist-bumping them in the on-deck circle.

"If I see little kids, I do it all the time. That makes me happy," Morel said. "If I was a young kid and I see Sammy Sosa or Barry Bonds doing this, I'd never forget that moment. It's special."

If he keeps hitting the long ball as well as he connects with the fans, he'll continue making special memories for years to come.