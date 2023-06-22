Delle Donne leads Mystics over Sky

Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne drives to the basket between Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey, left, and Elizabeth Williams during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Elena Delle Donne had 18 points and 8 rebounds against her former team, Natasha Cloud added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 80-59 on Thursday night at Wintrust Arena.

Washington (8-4) beat the Sky for the second time in four days, winning 77-69 on Sunday. The Mystics also beat the Sky 71-69 on May 26. The Sky have lost five straight overall.

Ariel Atkins added 12 points and Shakira Austin had 10 points and 7 rebounds for Washington. Cloud became the fourth player in team history to make 200 career 3-pointers.

Alanna Smith had 13 points for the Sky (5-8). Kahleah Copper was 2 of 13 from the field and Marina Mabrey went 2 of 11 as the Sky shot 30%.

Washington outscored the Sky 25-9 in the first quarter after making 11 of 22 shots. The Sky made just 3 of 17 field goals in the first 10 minutes and didn't reach double figures until Dana Evans' jumper with 7:57 left before halftime.

Washington led by 19 points in the first half and cruised after halftime.