 

Delle Donne leads Mystics over Sky

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne drives to the basket between Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey, left, and Elizabeth Williams during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago.

    Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne drives to the basket between Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey, left, and Elizabeth Williams during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Updated 6/22/2023 9:23 PM

Elena Delle Donne had 18 points and 8 rebounds against her former team, Natasha Cloud added 16 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Chicago Sky 80-59 on Thursday night at Wintrust Arena.

Washington (8-4) beat the Sky for the second time in four days, winning 77-69 on Sunday. The Mystics also beat the Sky 71-69 on May 26. The Sky have lost five straight overall.

 

Ariel Atkins added 12 points and Shakira Austin had 10 points and 7 rebounds for Washington. Cloud became the fourth player in team history to make 200 career 3-pointers.

Alanna Smith had 13 points for the Sky (5-8). Kahleah Copper was 2 of 13 from the field and Marina Mabrey went 2 of 11 as the Sky shot 30%.

Washington outscored the Sky 25-9 in the first quarter after making 11 of 22 shots. The Sky made just 3 of 17 field goals in the first 10 minutes and didn't reach double figures until Dana Evans' jumper with 7:57 left before halftime.

Washington led by 19 points in the first half and cruised after halftime.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 