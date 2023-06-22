Cougars beat Dogs 2-1 in Geneva

In a classic pitchers' duel, the Kane County Cougars claimed a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Dogs on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva.

Cougars' (18-19) starter Jack Fox (5-1) allowed just one unearned run on one hit across eight innings of work while striking out a season-high eight hitters. It was Fox's seventh straight quality start and longest outing of the season.

Thanks to Fox's efforts, the game was tied at one entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Facing Dogs (20-17) reliever Joe Cavallaro, Josh Allen led off the inning with a single before Armond Upshaw bunted him over to second. After a fly out by Cornelius Randolph, TJ Bennett came to the plate with the potential go-ahead run at second. In his final professional at-bat, Bennett ripped a single to right field to bring home Allen and give the Cougars a 2-1 lead. Bennett had announced his retirement to the team prior to Thursday's game.

Following Bennett's big hit, Daniel Bies locked down the save in the top of the ninth inning. After a lead-off single by Ryan Lidge, Bies induced a double play on a bunt attempt by Josh Altmann. Nick Heath then flied out to center field to end the ballgame and give the Cougars a 2-1 win.

Prior to the late inning dramatics, The Dogs scored the first run of the ballgame in the top of the third. With one out, Matt Bottcher reached second on an error by Fox. Two batters later, Ryan Lidge drove in Bottcher with an RBI single to make it 1-0 Chicago.

After being held off the board by Tyler Palm, the Cougars notched a run in the bottom of the seventh. Bennett led off the inning with a single into right field. Following a Gio Brusa strikeout, Jimmy Kerrigan singled back through the middle to put runners at first and second. Jonah Davis then walked to load the bases for JD Osborne. Osborne promptly hit a fly ball to center field deep enough to score Bennett and tie the game at one heading to the deciding final two innings.

In his final professional game, TJ Bennett went 2-for-4, scored the game-tying run and drove in the winning run.