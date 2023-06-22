Boomers erupt in finale at Lake Erie

The Schaumburg Boomers busted out at Lake Erie in the series finale, notching a 15-3 to take two-of-three in the series.

The Boomers jumped ahead in the top of the first inning on an RBI opposite field double from Blake Berry. Lake Erie scored twice with two out in the third to grab a brief lead before the offense exploded sending 11 to the plate in a five-run fourth. Kyle Fitzgerald drove home two with a single, the first two of a career high six RBIs. Already leading 6-2, the Boomers tacked on five in the eighth and four in the ninth. Fitzgerald posted two-run singles in both frames.

Aaron Glickstein was the beneficiary of the run support, allowing just two runs in seven innings to upend his former team.

Every member of the lineup reached base at least once. Fitzgerald finished with four hits and six RBIs. Berry, Chase Dawson and Alec Craig all recorded multiple hits. Will Prater walked four times.