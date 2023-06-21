Hendricks continues run of strong starts as Cubs beat Pirates 8-3

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks delivers during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

There's absolutely no doubt that nearly halfway through this season Marcus Stroman has been the MVP of the Cubs' starting rotation.

Now, with Kyle Hendricks rounding into form, it's safe to wonder if the Cubs might not just be the team to beat in the NL Central.

Hendricks tossed his third straight beauty Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh, giving up just 2 hits and walking three in 6⅓ innings as the Cubs defeated the Pirates 8-3. The Cubs, who have won 10 of 12, swept Pittsburgh for the second time in just over a week.

Hendricks (3-2) has yielded just 8 hits in his last three starts (19⅓ IP). His ERA over that time? A tidy 1.40.

The Cubs took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on a 2-run triple by Nico Hoerner that scored Miguel Amaya (double) and Mike Tauchman (walk). Seiya Suzuki's sacrifice fly scored Hoerner to make it 3-1.

Ian Happ had a 2-run double in the sixth, Hoerner added a solo HR in the seventh and Nick Madrigal's 2-run single in the eighth put the game away.

Happ went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles, while Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk.

The Pirates, who were in first place in the NL Central when they came to Wrigley Field on June 13, are on a nine-game losing streak and have fallen into fourth. They have just 5 runs in the last five games.

Around the horn:

X-rays came back negative on SS Dansby Swanson's hand. Swanson, who did not play Wednesday, was hit by a pitch Tuesday. Hoerner played shortstop against the Pirates, while Christopher Morel played second base ... Codi Heuer, who was forced to leave the Iowa Cubs' game Tuesday after just 5 pitches, is undergoing further evaluation. After Heuer's last pitch sailed at least a foot over the hitter's head, he hopped around in obvious pain. Heuer, who hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2022. ...

Andrew McCutchen (knee) and Bryan Reynolds (lower back soreness) did not play for the Pirates on Wednesday and are both considered day-to-day. ... Pittsburgh is hitless in its last 26 at-bats with men in scoring position.