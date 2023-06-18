Orioles rally in 6th, beat Cubs 6-3

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer bites his glove while he walks back to the dugout after the fourth inning of a game against the Cubs on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde watches players during the first inning of a game against the Cubs on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier hits a one-run single against the Cubs during the sixth inning Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks, right, celebrates with Jorge Mateo (3) after scoring on a one-run single by Adam Frazier during the sixth inning of a game against the Cubs on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Cubs manager David Ross, center, talks to players after he pulled starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (50) during the sixth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo each hit an RBI single during Baltimore's three-run sixth inning, and the Orioles cooled off the Cubs with a 6-3 win on Sunday.

Anthony Santander homered for Baltimore, and Ramón Urías drove in two runs. Austin Hays had three of the team's 14 hits.

The Orioles had won six of seven when they arrived in Chicago. But they dropped the first two of the weekend series by a combined score of 13-5.

Baltimore right-hander Dean Kremer (8-3) struck out seven while working five innings of three-run ball. Félix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 23 chances.

The Cubs had won a season-high five straight. Mike Tauchman and Christopher Morel homered for the Cubs, who finished with three hits.