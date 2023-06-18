Miller time: Former McHenry H.S. star off to dazzling start with Dodgers

McHenry freshman Bobby Miller exits the field with his team after getting the winning hit. Kyle Grillot/kgrillot@shawmedia.com

McHenry's Bobby Miller pitches during 2015's Class 4A Prairie Ridge regional semifinal against Crystal Lake South. After a strong freshman season, Miller was McHenry's No. 1 starter the next three years. Sarah Nader/nader@shawmedia.com

McHenry High School graduate Bobby Miller joined the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation in late May and he's been an instant success, going 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA in his first four starts. Associated Press

Major League Baseball is finding out about Bobby Miller.

Brian Rockweiler was way ahead of the game.

In the winter of his freshman year at McHenry High School, Miller was participating in open gym drills when Rockweiler -- the Warriors' head baseball coach -- got his first look at him.

"I grabbed one of my assistants and said, 'You see this kid?'" Rockweiler remembered. "We were watching him and I was like, 'Man, who is this kid? He's good.'"

The next step was meeting the parents after tryouts.

"We sat down and I told them, 'We don't usually pull up freshmen to varsity, but we think he might be able to play. I want to make sure you guys are OK with it,'" Rockweiler said. "I remember his dad said, 'As a pitcher?' At first we were like, 'I don't know if he'll pitch a ton. We're thinking more like third base, he can hit. He might pitch a little.' And then, by the end of the year, he was our No. 2 pitcher."

Miller was McHenry's No. 1 starter the next three years, and he was also a three-time All State selection before moving on to college and starring at Louisville.

"You knew he was going to be something special, and he just was," Rockweiler said. "Super hard worker. Great kid. You never had to tell him to get in the weight room or do some extra work. That was him."

The Dodgers' first-round draft pick in 2020, Miller was called up to the majors in late May and he made his first major-league start against the Braves.

Even though McHenry had a playoff game the next day, Rockweiler flew to Atlanta to see his former player in person.

"It was surreal, being there in the stadium and seeing him pitch," said Rockweiler, who has headed the Warriors' varsity program since 2007.

The last-minute trip to Atlanta was well worth the effort. Miller got the win, allowing 1 run over 5 innings while striking out five.

The impressive debut set the tone for the rookie right-hander's rapid rise.

Heading into Saturday night's start against the Giants, Miller was 3-0 with a 0.78 ERA in four trips to the mound. He allowed only 12 hits and had 23 strikeouts in 23 innings.

"Obviously, this is as good as we could have asked for," Dodgers president Andrew Friedman told reporters. "We knew the premium stuff was in place. But you never really know with a young player until they get up and have success and failure."

Opening the season with Class AAA Oklahoma City, the 24-year-old Miller had more failure than success.

In 4 starts, he was 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA.

"I couldn't really tell you," Miller said when asked why his numbers are so much better with Los Angeles. "I guess maybe just the game-planning is a little bit better, adrenaline is a little bit higher, more people in the stands, locked in a little bit more."

And, as Friedman mentioned, the "premium stuff" is there.

In his first 4 starts with Los Angeles, Miller threw 17 fastballs that hit 100 mph. He also features a plus slider and changeup and is developing a curveball.

"When he's on the mound, he's a bulldog out there," Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman said. "You can tell. He has a plan with what he's doing out there, and he's executing it."

The White Sox were out in Los Angeles Tuesday-Thursday and, luckily, they didn't have to deal with Miller.

Given the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder's dazzling early days, any team facing Miller is going to have regrets.

"It's super exciting," Rockweiler said. "We always thought he was good, but you don't think he's going to be major-league good because there's such a small chance of guys making it. But it's been awesome. I don't think anything fazes him. He's a competitor and he wants to win. At some point, he's probably going to get hit around a little bit, give up some runs.

"But I don't think that's going to change who he is. He doesn't get down. In high school, he didn't dominate every start and it never got to him. If something bad happened, he didn't let it affect him. He's even-keeled, but very competitive."