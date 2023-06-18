After encouraging week of offense, Cubs collect just 3 hits in loss

Cubs designated hitter Christopher Morel hits a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Morel's homer was one of just 3 hits for the Cubs. Associated Press

After six weeks of miserable hitting performances, Cubs bats suddenly came alive this week, with 41 runs and 55 hits during the five-game win streak.

The Cubs collected just 3 hits in Sunday's 6-3 loss to Baltimore. Time will tell if the perked-up offense was a mirage or the Cubs are on the right track after a 5-1 homestand.

"What we did this homestand was nice to do," manager David Ross said. "Play our brand of baseball -- pitching, timely hitting, running the bases, defense. Those kind of things we can bring very single day. You see when the offense shows up, good things happen."

The Cubs were outhit 14-3 on Sunday. Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon (2-5) gave up 8 hits, but threw just 73 pitches through 5 innings and the Cubs had a 3-2 lead. So he came back out for the sixth, but quickly surrendered a single to Ryan O'Hearn, double to Aaron Hicks and a sacrifice fly that tied the score.

Left-hander Anthony Kay checked in for Taillon and gave up 3 straight singles as the Orioles went ahead 5-3.

"Just another one of those days where we were close to having a good day and it turned into a bad day there at the end," Taillon said. "Couple bad pitches they capitalized on, couple weak hits, couple timely good at-bats by them with runners in scoring position. Kind of just the story of how my year's been so far. I'll just keep putting in the work until the results come."

Amaya seems OK:

Catcher Miguel Amaya went to the ground after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning, but it looks like he escaped injury. After the game, Amaya was packing up his bags for the upcoming road trip and didn't seem to be in any discomfort.

"X-rays were negative," Cubs manager David Ross said. "I think he's going to be all right from talking to the trainer so far. We'll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there."

Amaya took a 96 mph fastball from Orioles righty Mike Baumann off the right hand. It appeared to hit him right about the point where wrist meets hand as he let go of the bat. Amaya eventually went to first base, but was later replaced by pinch-runner Miles Mastrobuoni.

Baumann followed that up by hitting Nick Madrigal, giving the Cubs a pair of baserunners with one out, but they couldn't capitalize.

Around the horn:

Dansby Swanson has gone 54 consecutive games without an error, which ties Don Kessinger in 1969 for the second-longest errorless streak by a Cubs shortstop. ...

The Pirates will reportedly promote their No. 3 prospect, catcher Henry Davis, before Monday's game against the Cubs. Davis was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021 out of Louisville. He's hit .284 with 11 home runs in the minors this season, between Double A and Triple A. ...

There will be three nights of concerts at Wrigley Field while the Cubs are on the road. Fall Out Boy on Wednesday, followed by two nights of Morgan Wallen.

