Cubs bash Baltimore 10-2 for fourth straight win

Cubs' Christopher Morel hits a home run during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles Friday. The Cubs hit 3 home runs in that inning and went on to beat Baltimore 10-2 at Wrigley Field on Friday. It's the team's fourth straight win. Associated Press

After completing a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh, the Cubs took a big step up in class Friday when they welcomed the Baltimore Orioles to Wrigley Field.

The Orioles had won 34 of their last 52 games (65.4%), owned the most comeback wins in the majors (24) and have a closer in Felix Bautista who strikes out an unbelievable 18.37 hitters per nine innings.

So with this weekend series figuring to test the Cubs in myriad ways, it was appropriate that they had Kyle Hendricks -- aka The Professor -- on the mound Friday.

Hendricks, who nearly threw a no-hitter at San Francisco in his last start, stayed sharp and allowed just 2 runs on 5 hits in 5 innings in a 10-3 victory.

The Cubs' bats remained red hot as well, with Miguel Amaya, Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson belting solo home runs into the left-center field bleachers in the third inning. It was the first time the Cubs had 3 home runs in the same inning since April 5, 2021 against the Brewers.

Baltimore crept back within 3-2 in the fifth, but pinch hitter Ian Happ spearheaded a 6-run sixth with a 2-run single that scored Mike Tauchman (walk) and Trey Mancini (walk). Hoerner (RBI single), Morel (2-run double) and Seiya Suzuki (RBI single) drove in the other runs.

The Cubs (32-27) have scored 38 times during their four-game win streak after averaging just 2.5 runs in their previous 13 contests.

Steele ready to return:

Justin Steele will come off the injured list Saturday and start against Baltimore at Wrigley Field. Steele has been on the injured list with a left forearm strain since June 1.

Steele (6-2) ranks second in the NL with a 2.65 ERA. He exited his last start on May 31 against Tampa Bay after just 3 innings when his left arm tightened up on him.

"It's nice that some of the red flags that we were concerned about turned out to be not much at all," said manager David Ross. "He feels really good and he's a key piece to us winning ballgames, our future, our success. We're excited to have him back tomorrow."

Shhh!

Dansby Swanson had an understandable reaction when he was informed told he's closing in on the record for longest errorless streak in team history by a shortstop.

"Didn't know that, didn't want to know that," said Swanson, who has now gone 52 games without an error after the Cubs' 10-2 victory over Baltimore at Wrigley Field on Friday. "No, I mean, shoot my job's to catch the ball and to throw it to the right base. I don't really have any words for it. That's for y'all to talk about."

Mick Kelleher holds the Cubs record at 60 games, completing the feat over four seasons from 1976-79.

Swanson did fail to come up with a hot shot off the bat of Austin Hays in the fourth inning Friday, but it was ruled an RBI single.