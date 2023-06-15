Cubs thrilled to have Bellinger's big bat back in lineup

Cubs' Cody Bellinger runs up the first base line against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning during a May game. Bellinger returned to the Cubs lineup and played first base against the Pirates at Wrigley Field on Thursday. Associated Press

Over the past month, the Cubs have most definitely missed Cody Bellinger's powerful bat in the lineup and his stalking presence in center field.

But Bellinger, who was activated from the injured list Thursday, also has an 'it' factor that not all professional athletes bring to the table.

There's simply a palpable energy that he exudes during conversations. You can tell how much he loves the game and how much he wants to win.

"Some of the stuff that he yells out of the dugout at times is pretty entertaining," said manager David Ross. "You guys should mic him up really quick. It's a unique mentality coming from a guy that's a great competitor, who has a great way about him.

"The swagger he brings around in a fun way is very good for our group."

Bellinger sustained a knee bruise after making a spectacular catch off a drive by Kyle Tucker in Houston on May 15. He fell awkwardly after crashing into the wall and had to come out of the game.

"I honestly was pretty scared at first right when I felt it," Bellinger said before the Cubs wrapped up a three-game series with Pittsburgh at Wrigley Field on Thursday. "And then I was walking back to the dugout and I felt fine.

"Obviously the days and weeks after that were pretty tender. I was thankful that it wasn't anything too serious."

Bellinger played first base against the Pirates and will likely stay there for the time being. He cleanly fielded a pair of ground balls in the third inning for outs. Palatine native Mike Tauchman remained in center field and batted leadoff.

"I love center field," Bellinger said. "I love showing off the athletic ability. But honestly I love first base as well. They're two totally different positions and they're both fun. "And Tauchman's done an unreal job."

Indeed, this may become quite a dilemma for Ross in the coming weeks. Tauchman was hitting .299 with an on-base percentage of .415 in 23 games heading into Thursday.

But Bellinger signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal in the off-season to play in the outfield.

So what to do?

"The way I look at it is what's the best version of the Cubs as a team?" Ross said. "That's offensively and defensively. (Bellinger will) be back in center field soon I'm sure. ...

"Winning is the ultimate goal and having talent all over the field. He's a talented player that can play really good in both spots."

Ross can obviously get both players in the lineup by using either at DH as well.

It will also be interesting to see if Tauchman can keep up his impressive play. After all, the 32-year-old is only a career .238 hitter in 750 plate appearances.

"If you look at common denominators on good teams, they have a lot of length in their lineups and a lot of depth," Tauchman said. "(Cody's) had a great season to this point. ...

"Whatever that turns my role into, I really don't care that much. I'm happy to be here; I'm happy to help if I'm in the lineup that day. I know the group's excited to get Cody back, though."

Shortstop Dansby Swanson echoed those thoughts, adding it was no coincidence that the Cubs' mid-May slide coincided with Bellinger's injury. (The Cubs were 19-22 on May 15, then lost eight of 11).

"This is a huge boost for us," Swanson said. "He's obviously been really good throughout his career, but especially this year I feel like he's just been in such a good place and has meant a lot for our group.

"Another quality left-handed bat in the lineup never hurts. And then just his ability to run the bases. I mean, he's a great baseball player. It just lengthens our team, lengthens our lineup."