Wolves name Nardella head coach

The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that Melrose Park native Bob Nardella has been named Head Coach of the American Hockey League team.

One of the most accomplished players in Wolves history, Nardella was promoted to assistant coach on July 12, 2017, after serving two seasons as skills development coach and three seasons as a part-time assistant for the franchise.

During his six seasons as a full-time assistant, the 55-year-old Nardella helped lead the Wolves to the 2022 Calder Cup championship, the 2019 Calder Cup Finals and four Central Division crowns -- 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022.

"It's a thrill," Nardella said. "I never really dreamed to be the head coach of the organization that I played with and coached under so I'm very lucky. It's worked out great."

A former defenseman, Nardella ranks second on the team's all-time regular-season list for games (476), fifth in assists (239) and sixth in points (298) after spending six full and three partial seasons with the Wolves. He was a key player when Chicago captured the 1998 and 2000 Turner Cups as well as the 2002 Calder Cup.