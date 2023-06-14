Final softball Top 20
Softball
Team Comment
1. Antioch (35-2) Class 3A runner-up
2. Barrington (35-7) 12th time in state finals
3. Lake Park (26-12) First supersectional since 2008
4. Warren (22-7) Fell to Barrington in supersectional
5. St. Charles North (22-7) Upended by Lake Park in sectional finals
6. WW South (18-13) Lost to Yorkville in sectional final
7. Buffalo Grove (25-6) 1st MSL title since 1999
8. Maine South (17-8) Sweet 16 qualifier
9. Huntley (26-8) FVC champs lost to Barrington in sectional
10. Libertyville (25-12) Regional champs fueled by soph Callahan
11. Carmel (23-6) Grace King had 11 homers and 43 RBI
12. South Elgin (24-5) Bell was stellar for UEC champs
13. Fremd (24-9) Wins 22nd regional title
14. Downers Grove S. (18-9) Ran the table in WSC Gold
15. Addison Trail (24-9) Matthews led the way for Blazers
16. West Chicago (19-16) Wildcats snare regional title
17. Bartlett (21-8) Hawks scored runs in bunches
18. Montini (16-12) Made Class 2A supersectional
19. Mundelein (26-6) North Suburban runner-up
20. Conant (18-10) Big season for Spaitis