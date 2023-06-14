 

Final softball Top 20

  • Antioch poses with the second-place trophy after last Saturday's Class 3A state championship game in Peoria. Antioch finishes the season No. 1 in the Daily Herald Top 20.

    Antioch poses with the second-place trophy after last Saturday's Class 3A state championship game in Peoria. Antioch finishes the season No. 1 in the Daily Herald Top 20. Gary Middendorf/Shaw Local News Network

 
Updated 6/14/2023 3:53 PM

Softball

Team Comment

 

1. Antioch (35-2) Class 3A runner-up

2. Barrington (35-7) 12th time in state finals

3. Lake Park (26-12) First supersectional since 2008

4. Warren (22-7) Fell to Barrington in supersectional

5. St. Charles North (22-7) Upended by Lake Park in sectional finals

6. WW South (18-13) Lost to Yorkville in sectional final

7. Buffalo Grove (25-6) 1st MSL title since 1999

8. Maine South (17-8) Sweet 16 qualifier

9. Huntley (26-8) FVC champs lost to Barrington in sectional

10. Libertyville (25-12) Regional champs fueled by soph Callahan

11. Carmel (23-6) Grace King had 11 homers and 43 RBI

12. South Elgin (24-5) Bell was stellar for UEC champs

13. Fremd (24-9) Wins 22nd regional title

14. Downers Grove S. (18-9) Ran the table in WSC Gold

15. Addison Trail (24-9) Matthews led the way for Blazers

16. West Chicago (19-16) Wildcats snare regional title

17. Bartlett (21-8) Hawks scored runs in bunches

18. Montini (16-12) Made Class 2A supersectional

19. Mundelein (26-6) North Suburban runner-up

20. Conant (18-10) Big season for Spaitis

