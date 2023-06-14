Cubs' offense erupts late, earns important win over Pirates

Chicago Cubs' Dansby Swanson hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman reacts after scoring on a two-run single by Ian Happ off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Yohan Ramirez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

"We've got to play 'em one day at a time."

"I'm just happy to be here. Hope I can help the ballclub."

"I just want to give it my best shot, and the good Lord willing, things will work out."

True baseball fans can close their eyes and clearly see that scene from "Bull Durham" where Crash Davis gives phenom pitcher Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh advice on how to deal with the media.

Manager David Ross took the same boring road when asked if the Cubs' current stretch against first-place Pittsburgh (six games in nine days) is an important one.

"Man. I honestly -- I know this is a broken record -- I think that they're all important," said Ross, whose team came back from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Pirates 10-6 at Wrigley Field on Wednesday. "I don't ever get in the space of one's more important than the other. We can't live in that space."

Perhaps.

But it seems like an odd take because -- while all 162 games are important -- a win over the Pirates, Brewers, Reds or Cardinals moves the Cubs further ahead or closer to each divisional foe.

And it's perhaps even more important this season, the first one in which teams are playing all 31 other clubs. That means the Cubs will only see NL Central opponents 48 times.

Ross isn't buying that logic, though.

"I get what you're saying," he said. "We need to win games against the (division) opponents.

"I also would say in that same breath, we need to play our best brand of baseball. We've got to be consistent offensively. We've got to be better out of the bullpen. Our starting pitching's giving us a chance pretty consistently.

"Then things take care of themselves. We just continue to win games each night. Focus on ourselves and we'll be just fine at the end."

Things didn't start out fine Wednesday as starting pitcher Drew Smyly gave up 3 home runs, which allowed the Pirates to take a 5-1 lead after four innings.

But the Cubs erupted in the sixth, getting 2-run singles from Mike Tauchman and Ian Happ, an RBI single from Dansby Swanson and an RBI walk -- on a pitch-clock violation no less -- from Nick Madrigal. Swanson led off the 6-run frame off with a single and ended up going 3-for-5 to raise his average to .265.

Pittsburgh got within 7-6 in the seventh, but Tauchman (single), Nico Hoerner (hit-and-run single), Seiya Suzuki (2-RBI double) and Matt Mervis (RBI single) teamed up to give the Cubs a 10-6 lead in the eighth.

The Cubs, who beat Pittsburgh 11-3 on Tuesday, improved to 30-37 and are now just 4½ games behind the Pirates.

Smyly allowed first-inning home runs to leadoff hitter Andrew McCutchen (his ninth) and Carlos Santana (his fifth). Austin Hedges, who batted ninth and had a .179 average coming in, hit his first HR of the season in the fourth.

Smyly, who had a 1.79 ERA in nine starts from April 10 to May 23, has given up 15 earned runs in 22.1 innings (6.04 ERA) in his last four starts.

Marcus Stroman, who leads the NL with a 2.42 ERA, starts Thursday as the Cubs go for the sweep.