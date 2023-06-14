Boomers rally from 5-0 down, win 6-5

The Schaumburg Boomers trailed 5-0 in the sixth inning but rallied to record a 6-5 victory over the Empire State Greys on a walk-off double from Kyle Fitzgerald in the bottom of the ninth.

Fitzgerald's heroics came against the sixth pitcher of the night for the Greys. Blake Berry drew a one-out walk and scored on the double to give the Boomers the lead for the first time. The Greys scored four times in the top of the fourth, taking the lead on a two-run homer from Cristopher Cespedes. The lead reached 5-0 in the top of the sixth.

Schaumburg turned it into a game in the bottom of the sixth against the Empire State bullpen. Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the first run and Quentin Selma added a three-run double. Chase Dawson tripled with two outs in the seventh and crossed the plate on an RBI single from Berry to tie the game.

Jake Joyce earned the win in relief. Jackson Hickert started and threw 5.1 innings, walking four and striking out a season high six. John Fiorenza and Dawson logged two hits apiece. The Boomers drew seven walks in the contest. With Gateway's third consecutive defeat earlier in the day the Boomers are now within a game of first place in the West Division.