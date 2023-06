Fox All-Area Baseball Team

Player School Year Pos.

Joe Arend St. Charles East So. P/OF

Brayden Bakes Huntley Sr. OF

Ryan Bakes Huntley Sr. C/DH

James Brennan St. Charles East Sr. 1B/P

Mike Buono St. Charles North Jr. C

Josh Colaizzi Bartlett Fr. OF/P

Ethan Dorchies Cary-Grove Jr. P/1B

Gavin Duran Harvest Christian Jr. INF

Brady Gilroy Burlington Central Jr. SS/CF

Tyler Glowacki South Elgin Sr. P

Christian Graves Jacobs Sr. P/1B

Austin Leonard Hampshire Sr. C

Ryan Niedzwiedz West Aurora Sr. SS/P

Michael Person Burlington Central Jr. P/SS/CF

Andrew Ressler Huntley Sr. P

Henry Saul Batavia Sr. C

Ryan Skwarek Crystal Lake South Sr. OF/P

Jackson Spring St. Charles North Jr. SS

Nate Stempowski Geneva Jr. SS

Zach Stuck Aurora Central Catholic Sr. OF

Jack Watson Batavia Sr. P

Nick Weaver Streamwood Sr. C/P

Seth Winkler St. Charles East Sr. SS/P

*Jake Zitella St. Charles East Sr. 3B

* Fox All-Area Captain

HONORABLE MENTION:Evan Bohr, Aurora Central Catholic, Senior, Shortstop; Aiden Swann, Aurora Central, Senior, Catcher; Diego Huerta, Aurora Christian, Senior, Infield/Pitcher; Ryan Jones, Aurora Christian, Senior, Outfield/Designated Hitter; Conner Kendall, Aurora Christian, Senior, Pitcher/Outfield; Adan Rocha, Aurora Christian, Senior, Pitcher/Infield; Brendan Campbell, Bartlett, Junior, Shortstop/Pitcher; Daniel Krulak, Bartlett, Senior, Infield/Pitcher; Mario Prieto, Bartlett, Senior, First Base; Ryan Renella, Bartlett, Junior, Outfield/Pitcher; Colin Swalley, Bartlett, Junior, Infield/Pitcher; Jackson Bland, Batavia, Senior, Pitcher/Infield; Nate Nazos, Batavia, Junior, Pitcher; Matthew Reksnis, Batavia, Senior, Pitcher/Infield; Ryne Woods, Batavia, Junior, Infield; Jake Johnson, Burlington Central, Sophomore, Catcher; Chase Powrozek, Burlington Central, Sophomore, Pitcher/Outfield; A.J. Payton, Burlington Central, Junior, First Base; Vinnie Lutz, Cary-Grove, Senior, Outfield; Dane Schuster, Cary-Grove, Senior, Shortstop; James Carlson, Crystal Lake South, Junior, Outfield; Kyle Kuffel, Crystal Lake South, Senior, Catcher; Dayton Murphy, Crystal Lake South, Junior, Shortstop; C.J. Regillio, Crystal Lake South, Junior, First Base/Pitcher; Jake Russell, Dundee-Crown, Senior, Infield/Pitcher; Nick Guerrero, Elgin, Senior, Pitcher/Outfield; Jacob Janisko, Harvest Christian, Senior, Pitcher/Infield; Kaden Meeker, Harvest Christian, Junior, Pitcher/Outfield; Ben Mitchell, Harvest Christian, Sophomore, Catcher; Sam Rohlfing, Harvest Christian, Senior, Pitcher/Third Base; Austin Ernst, Hampshire, Senior, First Base/Pitcher; Dominick Kooistra, Hampshire, Senior, First Base/Outfield; Joey Garlin, Huntley, Senior, Outfield; A.J. Putty, Huntley, Sophomore, Infield; Ryan Quinlan, Huntley, Senior, Infield; Bryce Breon, Geneva, Junior, Pitcher; Jackson Dibble, Geneva, Senior, Outfield; Aiden Mayer, Geneva, Senior, Infield; Tommy Maynard, Geneva, Senior, Infield/Catcher; Sam Seykora, Geneva, Junior, Infield; Anthony Edge, Jacobs, Senior, Pitcher; Paulie Rudolph, Jacobs, Junior, Outfield; Anthony Campise, Kaneland, Junior, Outfield; Zach Konrad, Kaneland, Junior, Catcher; Tom Thill, Kaneland, Sophomore, Infield; Parker Violett, Kaneland, Infield/Outfield; Luke O'Connor, Marmion, Senior, Pitcher; Ethan Flores, Marmion, Sophomore, Catcher/Infield; Tyler Sowers, Marmion, Junior, Pitcher/Outfield; Caden Cotteleer, St. Charles East, Senior, Pitcher; Clay Jensen, St. Charles East, Senior, Outfield; Nick Miller, St. Charles East, Senior, Infield; Mike Sharko, St. Charles East, Senior, Outfield; Josh Caccia, St. Charles North, Junior, Pitcher; Jaden Harmon, St. Charles North, Junior, Outfield; Liam Ruane, St. Charles North, Junior, Pitcher; Colin Ryder, St. Charles North, Junior, First Base; Cole Schertz, St. Charles North, Senior, Pitcher; Chris Lara, Streamwood, Senior, Shortstop; Joey Lunz, Streamwood, Senior, Outfield; Austin Paskewic, Streamwood, Sophomore, Third Base/Pitcher; Quinn Bradford, South Elgin, Senior, Catcher/Infield; Jordan Green, South Elgin, Senior, Outfield; Aedon Segovia, South Elgin, Junior, Outfield; Kyle Steinhofer, South Elgin, Senior, Outfield; Jack Cozzi, St. Edward, Junior, Infield/Outfield/Pitcher; Joe DuSell, St. Edward, Sophomore, Infield/Outfield; Carson Bantz, West Aurora, Junior, Infield/Pitcher; Colin Tarr, West Aurora, Senior, Pitcher.

-- Compiled by Craig Brueske