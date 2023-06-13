Final baseball Top 20

Baseball

Team Comment

1. Grayslake Central (33-8) Record-setting season for Rams

2. York (25-15) Dukes earn third state diamond trophy

3. Stevenson (30-9) Patriots enjoy 30-win season for third time

4. St. Charles East (26-5) Asquini ends storied career with 479 wins

5. Downers Grove North (32-5) Trojans eclipse school record for wins

6. Huntley (29-8) Red Raiders claim 5th straight FVC title

7. Crystal Lake South (26-8) Ten seniors lead Gators to sectional finals

8. Hersey (29-9) Huskies make deepest-ever postseason run

9. Barrington (24-13) Two-strike hits hurt Broncos in sectionals

10. Cary-Grove (26-10) Dorchies should bolster 2024 pitching staff

11. St. Charles North (25-9) Youthful North Stars have bright future

12. Libertyville (21-14) Wildcats enjoy unexpected success in '23

13. Streamwood (25-10) Weaver will be tough for Sabres to replace

14. Warren (27-8) Blue Devils upended by Hersey

15. Mundelein (21-10) Playoff payback not nice versus Barrington

16. Batavia (19-17) Bulldogs' postseason ends in sectional finals

17. Burlington Central (20-17) Gilroy, Person, Powrozek return in '24

18. Jacobs (19-19) Graves, Edge pitch path to sectional finals

19. Harvest Christian (26-6) Rohlfing's return sparks postseason march

20. Grant (17-17) Cinderella playoff run includes regional title