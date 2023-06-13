 

Final baseball Top 20

  • Grayslake Central's Luke Mudd holds the Rams' second-place trophy following the Class 3A state championship baseball game in Joliet Saturday. The Rams finished in the top spot of the Daily Herald's Top 20.

      Grayslake Central's Luke Mudd holds the Rams' second-place trophy following the Class 3A state championship baseball game in Joliet Saturday. The Rams finished in the top spot of the Daily Herald's Top 20. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 6/13/2023 5:05 PM

Baseball

Team Comment

 

1. Grayslake Central (33-8) Record-setting season for Rams

2. York (25-15) Dukes earn third state diamond trophy

3. Stevenson (30-9) Patriots enjoy 30-win season for third time

4. St. Charles East (26-5) Asquini ends storied career with 479 wins

5. Downers Grove North (32-5) Trojans eclipse school record for wins

6. Huntley (29-8) Red Raiders claim 5th straight FVC title

7. Crystal Lake South (26-8) Ten seniors lead Gators to sectional finals

8. Hersey (29-9) Huskies make deepest-ever postseason run

9. Barrington (24-13) Two-strike hits hurt Broncos in sectionals

10. Cary-Grove (26-10) Dorchies should bolster 2024 pitching staff

11. St. Charles North (25-9) Youthful North Stars have bright future

12. Libertyville (21-14) Wildcats enjoy unexpected success in '23

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

13. Streamwood (25-10) Weaver will be tough for Sabres to replace

14. Warren (27-8) Blue Devils upended by Hersey

15. Mundelein (21-10) Playoff payback not nice versus Barrington

16. Batavia (19-17) Bulldogs' postseason ends in sectional finals

17. Burlington Central (20-17) Gilroy, Person, Powrozek return in '24

18. Jacobs (19-19) Graves, Edge pitch path to sectional finals

19. Harvest Christian (26-6) Rohlfing's return sparks postseason march

20. Grant (17-17) Cinderella playoff run includes regional title

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 