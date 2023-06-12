 

Illini alum Feagles shoots sub-60 round on Korn Ferry Tour

  • Illinois golfer Michael Feagles tees off on the second hole during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Windermere, Fla.

    Illinois golfer Michael Feagles tees off on the second hole during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Windermere, Fla. Associated Press

  • Adrien Dumont de Chassart, of Illinois, tees off on the 18th hole during an NCAA golf tournament on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Windermere, Fla.

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart, of Illinois, tees off on the 18th hole during an NCAA golf tournament on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Windermere, Fla. Associated Press

 
Len Ziehm
 
 
Updated 6/12/2023 6:56 PM

And fellow Illini alum Adrien Dumont de Chassart won the tournament -- his first.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 