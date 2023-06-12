 

Cubs could face more dreary deadline drama with Stroman

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2023, in San Diego.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2023, in San Diego. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/12/2023 8:15 PM

Another year, another Cubs veteran begging to sign an extension -- last year it was Willson Contreras, now it's pitcher Marcus Stroman.

