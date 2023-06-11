Pitching falters, Cubs can't complete sweep in San Francisco

Chicago Cubs pitcher Hayden Wesneski walks to the dugout after being relieved during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Sunday, June 11, 2023. Associated Press

The biggest news involving the Cubs on Sunday?

It didn't happen in San Francisco, where the Cubs had a chance to sweep the Giants, but instead got pounded 13-3. They completed the 10-game West Coast trip with a 4-6 record.

On the North Side of Illinois -- Milwaukee, to be exact -- the Brewers were swept at home this weekend by the lowly Oakland A's. It was just another jarring reminder that, as bad as the Cubs have been this season, the NL Central remains up for grabs.

Pittsburgh beat the Mets on Sunday to hold the division lead with a 34-30 record. The Cubs are 6½ games back and will face the Pirates for the first time this season beginning Tuesday at Wrigley Field, then visit Pittsburgh next week.

To get back into the division race, the Cubs will need to pitch better than they did Sunday. After getting a solid start from Marcus Stroman on Friday and a near no-hitter by Kyle Hendricks on Saturday, Hayden Wesneski and the bullpen couldn't keep it up.

Wesneski was tagged with 5 earned runs in just 3 innings. He gave up a pair of 2-run homers to former Cub Joc Pederson, then left after facing two batters in the fourth. Brandon Hughes later gave up 3 runs, Jeremiah Estrada 2 and Javier Assad 3. Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada also homered twice.

"Pretty ugly performance pitching today," manager David Ross said. "(Wesneski) just wasn't very sharp. Didn't look like he had his best stuff from the jump. The two homers, falling behind guys, just didn't look like he was on the attack. Definitely not his best."

In his two starts on this trip, Wesneski posted an 8.22 ERA. It's possible Justin Steele will come off the injured list the next time this spot in the rotation arrives next weekend against Baltimore.

"(The ball) wasn't moving great, didn't get ahead of guys," Wesneski told reporters after the game. "I don't hit guys very often and I've done it the last two outings. I'm a little off, but I'd say more mentally off than physically.

"This is one bad start, it happens. It's upsetting. All the stuff that makes me good, it also can hinder me a little bit. Sometimes I can get in my own way. We're going to work this week and we'll figure it out. Just got to figure out what cues work and what doesn't."

Seiya Suzuki sat out for the second straight game and Ross wasn't specific on what the injury was, just saying there was some soreness. Christopher Morel played right field the past two days.

The Cubs offense had plenty of chances, but went 0-for-15 with runners in scoring position. The first inning provided a glimpse of what was in store. Mike Tauchman led off the game with a double off the right-field wall -- which turned out to be the Cubs' lone extra-base hit -- Morel walked one out later, but the runners never advanced.

If there was a bright spot, it was Nick Madrigal collecting his first hit of the weekend. The Cubs recalled Madrigal from Iowa on Friday after he hit .488 in Triple A. Back in the majors, Madrigal started 0-for-7 with two walks before getting a single in Sunday's sixth inning. He finished the weekend 1-for-9 at the plate.

This game featured a very rare occurrence where the Giants started the same pitcher for the second straight game. Right-hander John Brebbia worked 2 efficient innings as the opener on Saturday, then returned for the first inning Sunday, where he gave up the double and walk before escaping without allowing a run. It was the first time the Cubs faced the same starting pitcher two games in a row since 1963, according to the Marquee Network.

With the 10-run lead, the Giants sent veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford to the mound in the ninth inning. He gave up a walk and single, but no runs.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports