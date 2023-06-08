 

California reality: NU, Illini will play L.A. games in 2024

  • Illinois running back Reggie Love III is tackled by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore during the first half of the Illini's win over the Wildcats last year. The Big Ten announced football opponents for the 2024-25 seasons when the league will welcome far-flung new additions USC and UCLA. Both Northwestern and Illinois will make the trip west in 2024.

    Illinois running back Reggie Love III is tackled by Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore during the first half of the Illini's win over the Wildcats last year. The Big Ten announced football opponents for the 2024-25 seasons when the league will welcome far-flung new additions USC and UCLA. Both Northwestern and Illinois will make the trip west in 2024. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/8/2023 6:31 PM

The Big Ten's California dream became a reality on Thursday, as the conference announced football opponents for the 2024-25 seasons.

That's when USC and UCLA will join the great Midwest tradition that is Big Ten football.

 

Both Illinois and Northwestern will make trips to the West Coast in 2024. with the Illini taking on USC in the Coliseum and Northwestern visiting UCLA at the Rose Bowl. USC will visit Evanston in 2024.

The Big Ten also announced the protected rivalries, which vary in number. Northwestern has one protected rival (Illinois), while the Illini have two (NU and Purdue). Iowa is the lone school with three rivals (Nebraska, Wisconsin and Minnesota). Penn State has none. USC and UCLA'S only protected rivals are each other.

The rest of the rivalries are obvious. Michigan will have Ohio State and Michigan State, for example.

There will also be no more East and West divisions, the top two finishers in the 16-team league will meet in the Big Ten title game.

Conference officials said they wanted to give teams and players a wide variety of opponents, which makes sense. With two eight-team divisions, Big Ten teams would be locked into seven division opponents and just two crossover games per year.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A downside is without divisions, the Big Ten title game the past two years would have been a Michigan-Ohio State rematch. The league risks turning its most valuable television property from the season's most meaningful game to virtually meaningless. They're prepared to cross that bridge, apparently.

Last year's Michigan-Ohio State game was the highest-viewed regular season college football game in at least 10 years, according to sportsmediawatch.com, and a big reason the Big Ten is getting $1 billion per season in TV revenue starting this season.

The league says game dates for the 2024 season will be announced later this year.

Each Big Ten team will have three opponents it plays in both 2024 and '25. Northwestern and Illinois drew Ohio State as a double opponent. Both the Illini and Wildcats will visit Columbus in '24, then the Buckeyes will make two trips to the state in '25.

Illinois gets home games against Michigan, Maryland, Iowa and Purdue in 2024, with OSU, Northwestern, USC, Michigan State and Rutgers on the road.

Northwestern's 2024 home games are Illinois, USC, Nebraska and Indiana; with OSU, UCLA, Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue on the road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Here's what's in store for the in-state teams in 2025. Illinois home: Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCLA. Away: Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Wisconsin.

Northwestern home: Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin. Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State.

The schedule sets up for every team to play every Big Ten opponent over a two-year span.

USC's initial Big Ten season includes Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois at home, with a trip to Penn State. UCLA will travel to Michigan and Iowa, while hosting Ohio State.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
O'Donnell: Kevin Warren is no saint and that's the way Bears fans should like it
Related Article
O'Donnell: Kevin Warren is no saint and that's the way Bears fans should like it
 
Related Article
Northwestern hires attorney to probe alleged football hazing
 
Plenty of losses ahead of Illini-Mississippi State bowl game on Monday
Related Article
Plenty of losses ahead of Illini-Mississippi State bowl game on Monday
 
Illinois rewards Bielema with new contract through 2028
Related Article
Illinois rewards Bielema with new contract through 2028
 
Purdue hires Illini coordinator Ryan Walters as new coach
Related Article
Purdue hires Illini coordinator Ryan Walters as new coach
 
Related Article
Northwestern fires three assistant football coaches
 
NU should give Fitzgerald a chance to figure out flaws
Related Article
NU should give Fitzgerald a chance to figure out flaws
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 