Sky doesn't plan to turn down pressure, despite just eight healthy players

Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) and center Kristine Anigwe (33) box out Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during a May win. The Sky have built their identity this season around aggressive defense and trying to keep constant pressure on opponents. Associated Press

Despite having just eight players available in the last two games, the Sky pulled off two comeback victories. Alanna Smith's layup just before the final buzzer sent Tuesday's home game to overtime and the Sky went on to beat Indiana 108-103.