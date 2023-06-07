 

Sky doesn't plan to turn down pressure, despite just eight healthy players

  • Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) and center Kristine Anigwe (33) box out Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during a May win. The Sky have built their identity this season around aggressive defense and trying to keep constant pressure on opponents.

    Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) and center Kristine Anigwe (33) box out Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during a May win. The Sky have built their identity this season around aggressive defense and trying to keep constant pressure on opponents. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 6/7/2023 7:42 PM

Despite having just eight players available in the last two games, the Sky pulled off two comeback victories. Alanna Smith's layup just before the final buzzer sent Tuesday's home game to overtime and the Sky went on to beat Indiana 108-103.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Evans hits 3-pointer late in OT, Sky tops Indiana
Related Article
Evans hits 3-pointer late in OT, Sky tops Indiana
 
Related Article
Copper, Williams help Sky rally from 19-down to beat Liberty 86-82
 
Sky just fall short against Liberty, which fits the description of a WNBA superteam
Related Article
Sky just fall short against Liberty, which fits the description of a WNBA superteam
 
As Vandersloot returns, Sky lose another key player to injury
Related Article
As Vandersloot returns, Sky lose another key player to injury
 
Related Article
Missed shots, turnovers sink Sky in Atlanta
 
Related Article
Mabrey scores 23, Alanna Smith has double-double as Sky beat Wings 94-88
 
WNBA preview: Copper ready to accept lead role for new-look Sky
Related Article
WNBA preview: Copper ready to accept lead role for new-look Sky
 
Don't call it a rebuild: Chicago Sky coach Wade thinks team can be competitive despite massive roster turnover
Related Article
Don't call it a rebuild: Chicago Sky coach Wade thinks team can be competitive despite massive roster turnover
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 