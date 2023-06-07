Sky doesn't plan to turn down pressure, despite just eight healthy players
Updated 6/7/2023 7:42 PM
Despite having just eight players available in the last two games, the Sky pulled off two comeback victories. Alanna Smith's layup just before the final buzzer sent Tuesday's home game to overtime and the Sky went on to beat Indiana 108-103.
Article Comments
