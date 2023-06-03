Girls soccer: Benet falls short of state championship for second year in a row

Benet senior defender Sadie Sterbenz slumped to her knees, putting her hands on her face at the 44-yard line on Saturday afternoon at Benedetti-Wehril Stadium.

A few yards away, Benet senior forward Anna Casmere also hit the turf in agony, attempting to digest a season full of achievements but falling short of the ultimate prize: A Class 2A state championship trophy.

After finishing in second place last season, the Redwings came agonizingly close to the program's second state championship, dropping a 2-0 decision in overtime to Glenwood in Saturday's title game at North Central College.

The Titans (22-4-1) stole Benet's dreams of a second title in five years by scoring two goals within 33 seconds in the first 10-minute overtime to win their second title in program history.

A year ago, the Redwings lost 1-0 to Triad in the 2A final, while also winning 22 games.

Sterbenz, an emotional player who plays with toughness and has become a vital leader, said losing in extra time was tough to stomach considering how well the back line played in regulation.

"Like our coach said, someone has to win, but besides putting the ball into the net, I feel like our back line played one great year together," Sterbenz said. "It was just a group bad effort. They just put it in. Kudos to them. Someone had to win."

The Law-and-Law connection sparked the Titans, especially in the first minutes of overtime.

Glenwood sophomore forward Rowann Law started the sister goal-parade by the Titans, shocking the large crowd by taking advantage of a loose ball and tapping in a shot from eight yards out past Benet goalie Shannon Clark, who had four saves, in the 81st minute for a 1-0 lead.

"Haden Vleck played an amazing ball and their keeper went to get it, but I got there before her and just poked it in," Rowann Law said.

The second part of the Law connection, twin sister Rylann Law, doubled the family pleasure by also knocking in a short, slow shot for a 2-0 edge. The two-goal flurry stunned the Redwings after a scoreless regulation.

"We tried to apply as much pressure as we could to get that next goal," Rylann Law said. "I just saw an opportunity when the defender made a bad touch and I took advantage of it and placed it in the right spot."

Benet coach Gerard Oconer credited his past and current players for lifting the program to a new level over the last five seasons. Although the Redwings expressed frustration over losing in the title game for the second season in a row, they set a new standard, Oconer said.

"We're fortunate to get quality kids in our program to have that sustained level of success year after year," he said. "It's nice to have one good season, but to have them strung together like we have in the last five years is pretty amazing. It's kind of set a certain bar for other classes to achieve."

Oconer said the first goal took the steam out of his team, noting that both goals were due to a miscommunication.

"Before the game, we talked about two things we need to be aware of," Oconer said. "The first thing was set pieces. The first goal was a set piece, with a little bit of miscommunication between our goalkeeper and defenders. The Glenwood kid had enough sense of mind to just poke it by. The second thing we talked about was making sure anytime (Rylann Law) got the ball that we had cover behind her because we knew she could turn on a dime and be dangerous with the ball. We unfortunately didn't have cover that time around and she buried it."

The OT loss was particularly painful because the Redwings had three quality chances in the final 90 seconds of regulation, while the Titans weren't whistled for a handball call. Casmere set up Keira Petrucelli for an opportunity to end the scoreless drought with an excellent kick, but Glenwood goalie Abi Stephens (five saves) snared the shot attempt with just over a minute left. With 13 seconds remaining, Casmere nearly added a goal off a header while Petrucelli's shot off the rebound was saved to end regulation.

"That's what these games come down to, just those one or two bounces," Oconer said. "When we won state in 2019, we got the lucky bounces that we needed. Last year we hit the inside of the post and it comes out on a PK. Today, we got the ball scrambling on the goal-line and it doesn't go in."

Sterbenz ended her prep career with a Class 4A second-place medal in basketball this winter and back-to-back 2A runner-up medals in soccer, a rare feat that she said helps take part of the sting away from not winning a state title.

"This loss is pretty similar to basketball because you wish you could win so bad, but are so happy to be a part of such a good group," Sterbenz said. "These girls are like family. I'm so happy that I have two in soccer and basketball. I'm a pretty big competitor. Any team I'm on, I just want to win but today wasn't the case, but I'm still proud of all of us."

A longtime team and friend of Sterbenz, Benet senior Reese MacDonald, said the Redwings should hold their heads up high for an amazing run. A few seconds after the defeat, Sterbenz, MacDonald and Casmere embraced in an emotional hug following their final game wearing a Benet uniform.

"I could not have asked for a better group of girls to end my soccer career with," MacDonald said. "I'm not playing college soccer and I was out for two years with an ACL (injury), so just missing games and with COVID, but this was such a great group of girls, all the way from the freshmen to seniors. I'm so happy I got to go downstate with this team and we gave it our all."