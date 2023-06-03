Girls soccer: Barrington just misses state title again

Barrington's Megan Holland grabs the ball out of the air over her teammate Piper Lucier during the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Kate Lubinsky goes after the ball as O'Fallon's Allie Tredway defends during the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

O'Fallon's Lailyn Patterson kicks the ball away from Barrington's Brooke Brown during the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Kate Lubinsky walks back to center field after O'Fallon score during the second overtime period in the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Megan Holland leads the team to get their medal after they lost to O'Fallon in overtime in the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Megan Holland tries to control her emotions as she waits to receive her medal after Barrington lost to O'Fallon in overtime in the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Ellie Sanchez and Kate Lubinsky lift the second-place trophy after Barrington lost to O'Fallon in overtime in the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Megan Holland pats her teammate Barrington's Kate Lubinsky one the back after Barrington lost to O'Fallon in overtime in the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Libertyville celebrates their third-place finish in the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match against Lincoln-Way East at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Lincoln-Way East's Julia Chonarzewski battles with Libertyville's Molly Koch for the ball during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Libertyville's Jenna Krakowski tries to kick the ball toward the goal in front of Lincoln-Way East's Kara Waishwell during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Libertyville's Lilly Frantz tries to get to the ball after it bounces of the hands Lincoln-Way East's Mattea Arroyo during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Libertyville's Ellie Rebman gets her foot on the ball to block the kick of Lincoln-Way East's Thea Gerfen in the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Libertyville's Shea Krakowski kicks the ball away from Lincoln-Way East's Kara Waishwell during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Libertyville's Jenna Krakowski (left) and Shea Krakowski (right) rush to congratulate Molly Koch after she scored the winning goal during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match against Lincoln-Way East at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Lincoln-Way East's Kara Waishwell kicks tre ball in front or Libertyville's Shea Krakowski during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

IBarrington's Kate Carroll tries to kick the ball toward the goal in front of Lincoln-Way East's Kara Waishwell during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Libertyville's Ellie Rebman and Lincoln-Way East's Breanna Herlihy chase after the ball during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Libertyville's Shea Krakowski tries to keep her balance as Lincoln-Way East's Elizabeth Burfeind hits the turf during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Lincoln-Way East's Breanna Herlihy tries to chase down the ball in front of Libertyville's Ellie Rebman during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Lincoln-Way East's Kara Waishwell battles with Libertyville's Tess McGormley for control of the ball during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Lincoln-Way East's Ellie Feigl battles with Libertyville's Jenna Krakowski for the ball in the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Libertyville's Kate Hopma kicks the ball away from Lincoln-Way East's Ellie Feigl as she tries to score a goal in the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Sarah Sarnowski collides with O'Fallon's Kendall Joggerst as she tries to score during the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

O'Fallon's Addison Baldus tries to keep Barrington's Piper Lucier from getting to the ball during the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Jazzy Fertig controls the ball in front of O'Fallon's Sadie Mueller during the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Piper Lucier tries to beat O'Fallon's Ella Peterson to the ball during the Class 3A state championship game at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Lucy Stanton tries to control the ball in front of O'Fallon's Lailyn Patterson during the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

O'Fallon's Kiley McMinn pulls down Barrington's Maddy Zierbarth during the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Barrington's Maddy Zierbarth heads the ball in front of O'Fallon's Lyla Twenhafel during the IHSA Class 3A state championship match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

The sensational season of Barrington ended in heartbreaking fashion Saturday night when the Fillies fell short in their bid to lift the Class 3A state championship trophy.

Marquette-bound Kiley McMinn steered in the eventual game-winner in the 98th minute to give downstate O'Fallon (21-3-1) a hard-fought 1-0 victory to claim its second state title in three years -- with McMinn scoring the game-winner in 2021 over Lyons Township.

"O'Fallon is a very good team. It was like playing a club soccer team (who) in a back-and-forth game like this one came down to finishing chances," said a disappointed Fillies coach Ryan Stengren, who for the second straight year lost in the state final match.

"It was a great game. (Credit) O'Fallon, they played great, so did we, unfortunately we fell just a little short," said senior Ellie Sanchez, who has played brilliant soccer along the back line for the program that she proudly wore the Fillies shirt for the past four seasons.

"I have been so fortunate to be a part of a team, coaching staff and program that have given me four years that I will never forget. These are my best friends and family, and I'll never forget being a part of Barrington soccer," continued Sanchez, who will play in the fall at North Dakota State University.

As expected, the Fillies' (23-1-2) intentions were clear in the opening stages of this contest with a high tempo approach designed to deny the Panthers time and space, while pushing them back toward their own goal.

Kate Lubinsky would have the best chance in the first half through some wonderful combination play from Sarah Sarnowski, then Brooke Brown, only to have Panthers keeper Kendall Joggerst make the save.

Sarnowski tested Joggerst near the half-hour mark -- as did Brown after the senior was sent through by Sarnowski.

A late, questionable offsides flag dashed the hopes of a potential 1v1 situation for Sarnowski in the 65th minute -- while on the other side of the park at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium in Naperville, the Fillies' all-state keeper Megan Holland made a brilliant stop on wicked drive from McMinn.

The last 5-6 minutes of regulation saw the Panthers enjoy all of the play, which the Fillies weathered quite well.

Once in extra time, it was the Fillies who were on their front foot, doing their best to pry open a stingy Panthers back line.

However, with penalty kicks nearing, Panthers sophomore Allie Treadway delivered an inch-perfect cross to McMinn, who, with terrific composure, sent the Panthers fans into orbit with her 49th goal of the season.

"It's been tough here the past two years, but this team has accomplished so much, and will hopefully look back on this season knowing it was a very special year for all of them," said Stengren, whose club lost in shootout a year ago to Metea Valley.

LIBERTYVILLE 2, LINCOLN-WAY EAST 1: Libertyville capped a marvelous season by claiming a 3A third place trophy Saturday afternoon after its 2-1 victory over Lincoln-Way East at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium on the campus of North Central College in Naperville.

Junior Molly Koch netted the eventual game-winner in the 66th minute on a lovely ball from Jenna Krakowski to give the Wildcats (18-3-2) their seventh state trophy.

"It was a tough loss yesterday to Barrington (5-0) in our semifinal, but that result does not define our season which is something we all should be proud of, especially when we really didn't know what kind of year we would have with so many new players on our roster -- (many) of which (us) seniors didn't really know," said Wildcats senior co-captain Pru Babat, who needed nine stitches to close a wound to her forehead she sustained in a collision with teammate Maddy Kopala.

Babat, who will attend the University of Kentucky and major in kinesiology, is one of seven seniors on the Wildcats, including Krakowski, who like Babat was on the 2019 third place state team, and wears the captains armband with pride as well.

"It's been an unbelievable year. (One) in which hard work and some great chemistry that we developed turned our team from being the underdog into a team that made it to the state tournament, and came home with a state trophy," said Krakowski, who will major in prelaw at the University of Tennessee.

Krakowski's younger sister Shea bagged the opener for the Wildcats with her team-high at 16th of the season at 61 minutes.

-- Mike Garofola