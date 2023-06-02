Softball: Oak Park ends Maine South's season in sectional final
In the championship game of the Whitney Young Class 4A softball sectional championship on Friday, No. 2 seeded Oak Park-River Forest posted an 8-4 triumph over No. 4 Maine South.
The Huskies (29-7) outhit the Hawks, 11-10.
"There was lots of good hitting on both sides," said Maine South coach Emmy Pasier, whose team finished at 17-8 after going 9-1 in the Central Suburban South.
Katrina Hassman was 3-for-3 with a home run for Maine South. Teammates Angelia Mazukelli and Charlotte Baumann each added 2 hits.
"We had a great season," Pasier said. "And I am super proud of this team."
