Cubs recall Wesneski to help struggling bullpen

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski (19) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff during the first inning inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Minneapolis. Associated Press

The Cubs recalled pitcher Hayden Wesneski before Tuesday's game and optioned Michael Rucker to Iowa.

Wesneski was in the starting rotation earlier this season, but for now, he'll be in a bullpen role. Since the Cubs bullpen has struggled lately, this was a matter of adding some arm talent to the pen.

"We're trying to get the most talented pitchers we can down there," manager David Ross said before the game. "He's been in the bullpen before in big moments. Long-term we see him as a starter, but right now a little help down there with a group that's scuffling a little bit."

While Wesneski shared "welcome back" hugs with most everyone in the clubhouse, Rucker stuck around. So it's not clear whether he'll report to Iowa or just take a couple days off. He pitched 4⅔ innings in two appearances during the previous five days.

Wesneski made eight starts for the Cubs this season, but started in the bullpen for his first two major-league appearances last year. He dominated in two starts for Iowa, allowing just 2 hits in 9 innings.

