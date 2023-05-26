Girls soccer: Rebmann's 2 goals lift Libertyville over Fremd and into supersectionals

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Shea Krakowski heads the ball against Fremd in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comFremd's Gwen Zimmerman controls the ball against Libertyville in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Shea Krakowski gets around Fremd's Gwen Zimmerman in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comFremd's Leah Saxe heads the ball and collides with Libertyville's Maddy Kopala in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Molly Koch controls the ball against Fremd in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville hoists the championship plaque after defeating Fremd in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Ellia Rebman is surrounded by teammates after scoring her first of two goals against Fremd in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Ellia Rebman is hugged by team captain Jenna Krakowski as Fremd's Natalia Digirolamo looks at the scoreboard after Reman scored her second goal in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Ellia Rebman scores her second goal against Fremd in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLibertyville's Pru Babat, left, and Jenna Krakowski hold the championship plaque after the Wildcats defeated Fremd in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.

What a week it has turned out to be for Ellie Rebman.

The Libertyville star forward led the Wildcats to a 2-0 victory Friday night over Fremd in Northbrook to claim the Class 3A Glenbrook North sectional crown. The Wildcats advance into Tuesday's supersectional against New Trier (23-3-1) in Northfield at 6 p.m.

Rebmann would bag two goals on Tuesday, including the game-winner in the Wildcats' thrilling 4-3 overtime win over Hersey. On Friday at William Lutz Stadium, it was Rebmann once again with a goal in each half to send her club one step closer to the 3A state tournament next weekend at North Central College.

"It was such a hard fought game. (Fremd) puts so much energy and really plays so direct (which) put a lot of pressure on our back line -- who I felt played a tremendous game, and was the reason for our win tonight," said Rebmann, who now has 21 goals on the season.

"Libertyville is a very good team," began Vikings coach, Steve Keller.

"They are very athletic, and they found a way to get the ball to No. 24 (Rebmann) who is so dangerous. And as you saw tonight, (she) can put the ball in the back of the net when she had the opportunity to do so."

The opener came early when the Vikings (17-4-4) allowed a long ball from Wildcats keeper Kate Hopma find its way to Rebmann on the other end of the park. She then outraced a pair of defenders before finishing with a sublime touch in the 8th minute.

"That first goal was so big. (It) gave us all a lot of confidence, and allowed us to settle in, and play our game," said junior Maddie Kopala, who was part of the Wildcats back line along with Mabelle Kosowski, Erin Kelly, and Shannon Phillips, who, together with Kosowski, were able to keep the Viking sensational forward Gwen Zimmerman to just a few quality chances on frame.

"We knew we could not allow No. 24 (Zimmerman) to turn. (She) has great speed, and a great shot, and I think we did a pretty good job against her," said Phillips.

The Vikings began to gain some steam during the later stages of the first half, thanks in part to its ability to win more first and second balls than the Wildcats (16-2-2). That was particularly true in the middle of the park, as well as creating several deep throws and corners, in which the Wildcats defended.

Vikings keeper Emily Gordon kept her club in this contest with a superb save on a PK from Jenna Krakowski in the 49th minute when she guessed correctly that Krakowski would go to her right.

With the intensity, more urgency coming from both clubs in the final quarter hour -- the second goal from Rebmann came on the counter with the Vikings pushing numbers.

Tess McGormley played a near perfect early ball into the center channel to set Rebmann free. Her enterprising run and carry allowed her to get into a 1v1 opportunity with Gordon that ended with a fine finish at 75 minutes.

"It was the type of game we expected, and one thing we've seen from this team is a lot of resiliency (which) really makes the difference in games like this," said a proud Wildcats coach Daniel De Paz, who last year led his team into the supersectionals where they lost 1-0 to Evanston.

"Obviously the girls are extremely disappointed with this result, especially the seniors, who have given so much to this team, and program during their time on the varsity," said Keller, who will lose 4 starters from his club.

"(Needless) to say, I am very proud of each and everyone of these players, and proud of the effort they all gave tonight. It just wasn't enough against a deserving team from Libertyville."