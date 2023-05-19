Girls track and field: St. Viator's Scales takes aim at state hurdles records

CHARLESTON -- St. Viator senior Emmi Scales decided to scale back her events Friday morning.

A year ago, Scales made a historic splash at the Class 2A state track and field meet in Charleston.

As a junior, the Kentucky signee had a meet to remember, winning 100-meter dash along with the 100 and 300 hurdles to make program history. She scored 30 points to lead the Lions to a fourth-place finish.

Before Friday's state preliminaries, Scales decided to run in just two events on Eastern Illinois University's blue track.

"I scratched the 100-meter dash because this year I just mainly wanted to focus on the hurdles," Scales said. "I still ran the 100-meter dash in sectionals to get an extra race under my belt for speed training purposes. I just wanted to have some fun today and focus on my main events."

On Friday, Scales took a big step toward making a big imprint in the IHSA record books.

One of the top hurdlers in the Midwest, Scales said Friday's prelims were different from last season since she competed in two events. She tied for the fastest time in the 100 hurdles on Friday, recording a time of 14.10, equal to Rantoul's Brianna Dixon (14.10). In the 300 hurdles, Scales coasted to the best prelim time (44.29).

Scales admitted her senior state prelim experience was vastly different than last season.

"It was less stressful that's for sure," Scales said. "I'm still trying to have fun, but it's still hard for me to do that sometimes because I get very competitive and in my own head. Hopefully, I'll in the right space on Saturday. I'm hoping to get close to the (state) record in the 100 hurdles, or even break it. In the 300 hurdles, I would also like to go for the record. I'm enjoying my last (state) meet."

In 3A, Prospect showed why it's one of the favorites to win the team title, advancing a number of athletes to the finals. Prospect junior Charlotte Deines was all smiles after crushing it with new personal-best time of 11.93 in the 100. Earlier in the day, Deines' stellar day also included a new PR in the long jump (5.63) and she ran the third leg in Prospect's 800 relay (1:40) that had the second-best time.

She closed out a busy day that included a weather delay before her event by notching a time of 24.80 in the 200 to advance.

"I was not expecting to do that in the 100, but this environment brings out the best in you," Deines said. "This has been so fun, just trying to do my part for the team. I'm super happy, especially getting a personal record in the long jump. This is all new for me, a good environment to be a high-pressure situation. We're all hoping to get a championship on Saturday."

Her teammate, freshman Meg Peterson, set the tone for what could be a prolific career. Peterson advanced to the finals by posting a personal-record time of 2:11.72 in the 800. Mundelein's Praise Oyebanji (2:13.19) and Prospect's Lily Ginsberg (2:13.48) were among the local runners to qualify for finals.

"I definitely didn't expect this, but I just knew we were all talking as a team to go out like it was the finals," Peterson said. "I just tried to run my race and do what feels good."

Ginsberg said the Knights put themselves in a good place for the finals.

"We're all really excited because we're ranked and all of us are getting hyped and excited," Ginsberg said.

Conant freshman Daisha Brunson made a big impression in her first appearance at the state meet, winning her prelim heat in the 100 hurdles with a personal-best time of 14.53 to advance to the finals.

"I ran a relay right before, so I was tired and know I can do better on Saturday," Brunson said. "I'm happy to be in the finals. I wanted to win my heat. It's nice to know I have three more years to get better."

Palatine sophomore Aisha Kazeem exceeded her expectations by clocking the best prelim time in the 100 hurdles (14.43) and the 300 hurdles (44.20). Both times were personal bests.

"I got a huge personal record in the 100, and think I did pretty good because I wasn't expecting that," Kazeem said. "I just listened to my coach. He motivated me. I just tried to go hard and finish strong. My goal is to get first in the 100 and think I can get up there in the 300 hurdles."