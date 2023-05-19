Girls soccer: Najera, St. Charles North win 20th consecutive regional title in 2-0 win over Wheaton Warrenville South

St. Charles North's Bella Najera (17) lifts up the Class 3A regional championship plaque after defeating Wheaton Warrenville South in a Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's head coach Brian Harks shouts out instructions to his players during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final against Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North players and coaches pose for pictures after winning the Class 3A girls soccer regional final against Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's Laney Stark (19) shoots the ball against Wheaton Warrenville South during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

Wheaton Warrenville South's Lucy Jethani (5) shoots the ball against St. Charles North during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North players celebrate their victory over Wheaton Warrenville South to win the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

Wheaton Warrenville South's Ella McClatchy (18) challenges St. Charles North's Rian Spaulding (5) for the ball during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's Bella Najera (17) executes a corner kick for a goal against Wheaton Warrenville South during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's Bella Najera (center) celebrates after scoring a goal against Wheaton Warrenville South during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's Rian Spaulding (5) challenges Wheaton Warrenville South's Ashlyn Adams (21) for the ball during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

Wheaton Warrenville South's Marilyn Dixon (1) makes a diving save against St. Charles North during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's Kara Claussner (0) shouts instructions to her defense during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final against Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's Bella Najera (17) and Wheaton Warrenville South's Carolyn Harvey (25) collide during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's Keira Kelly (8) plays the ball against Wheaton Warrenville South's Ella Byrnes (11) during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's Kara Claussner (0) goes up high for a save against Wheaton Warrenville South during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

Wheaton Warrenville South's Ella McClatchy (18) challenges St. Charles North's Laney Stark (19) for the ball during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

St. Charles North's Kara Claussner (0) makes a save against Wheaton Warrenville South during the Class 3A girls soccer regional final at St. Charles North High School on Friday, May 19, 2023. Sean King/for Shaw Local News Network

No current St. Charles North player was even born yet when their astounding regional final streak began.

It was way, way back in 2003 -- when head coach Brian Harks was a student and senior at the very school he now coaches at each day.

Twenty years later, the North Stars are still winning regional titles. Their 20th straight came by virtue of a 2-0 victory over Wheaton Warrenville South at the Class 3A St. Charles Regional final on Friday.

"One of the things that we talk a lot about in this program is tradition and that core foundation set by [inaugural coach and 15-year North Stars coach] Ruth Vostal back when the school first opened up," Harks said. "And the success that she was able to generate.

"When I was a younger coach, just watching that and trying to absorb that and mimic that. I look to her as a mentor for the things that she did for the program."

Vostal had a phrase that has persisted ever since: 'St. Charles North, we don't rebuild, we reload.'

"That's been true," Harks said. "The quality of players and their ability to buy in to that [has consistently shown]. This group is, once again, has proved that they have earned a spot in the traditions of St. Charles North."

The history and moment isn't lost on Michigan State recruit Bella Najera.

"It's a really great program with a lot of tradition and some really great players in this area," Najera said following their regional semifinal win over Streamwood last Tuesday. "So wearing the shield [North Stars crest] means a lot. Every time you step on the field, you just want to give it your best for the players before us and for the future players ahead of us."

Wheaton Warrenville South (8-8-5) and St. Charles North (15-3-2) battled in a genuine physical affair for the full 80 regulation minutes. Both teams found stretches in the first half for fruitful chances on rushes and windows for a shooting opportunity, which allowed both goalies, WW South's Marilyn Dixon (five saves) and SCN's Kara Claussner (five saves) to shine at center stage.

Najera managed to crack the code on a second half corner kick in traffic for a 1-0 North Stars lead with 36:11 left. Rian Spaulding later followed during a frantic full-sprint rush that Dixon initially got a piece of, but Spaulding followed on the rebound for the insurance and ultimately game-clinching goal.

"I saw the ball in front of me. I knew it was a one-on-one, [with a defender] and then the goalie," Spaulding said. "So I just had to get around them and tuck it behind the net. Plus, it was 1-0. That's not a comfortable game [and we needed another score]."

The North Stars await the Geneva-South Elgin winner in Saturday's South Elgin Regional final, for next Tuesday's sectional semifinal at West Chicago High School.

" ... This is probably worthy of a sectional final [or] a game that the winner travels on to state or a supersectional," Tigers coach Guy Callipari said. "It's unfortunate that it comes early, but it's the way it's set up and you have to get things done prior to the seeding. If you don't you find yourselves in these kind of predicaments. But, you know, hey, eventually, you're going to have to play somebody that quality anyway."

"They are not [hiding] from anybody. They're quality, well-organized and stayed in the game. A couple bounces here and there, which is unfortunate, it's just the way the game is played."

WW South, through thick and thin, was led by their senior contingent of Ella McClatchy, Kate Gronlund, captain Lauren Barnett, Mollie Nolan and Kate Hartnett.

Despite tears falling following the conclusion of their high school soccer life chapter, memories and smiles soon replaced them.

"This team just became a family. Every year, we always looked forward to high school soccer just because the community here is so strong, and this year was no different," McClatchy said. "I mean, everyone just bonded so well; you can see it on the field, off the field. We just really love each other."

" ... It's so fun coming out with all my friends, and just playing such a fun game and play our hearts out every time," Gronlund said.

Callipari said his seniors left the program better "then when they came."

"We've had a lot of fun and we've been competitive. At the end of the day, that's what we always try to do," Callipari said.