Girls soccer: Fremd blanks Warren to win regional
Updated 5/19/2023 9:56 PM
Top seed Fremd dashed the hopes of a young side from Warren when they claimed a well deserved 2-0 victory Friday night in Palatine to win its own regional title at Hildebrandt Field.
