Girls soccer: Carmel, Libertyville among regional winners

The postseason in soccer is in full swing, and next week sectional play will begin at several sectional venues in the area for 2A and 3A teams.

Here's a quick look at how area teams fared Friday in regional action to set up the sectional schedules:

Class 2A:

Top-seed Carmel Catholic (11-6-1) defeated No. 9 Vernon Hills (6-5-1) to advance into the Deerfield sectional on Tuesday where the Corsairs will play No. 4 Lake Forest (9-7-1) who beat Grayslake Central, 2-1.

No. 2 Deerfield (16-5-2) beat No. 7 Grayslake North (11-5-2).

The Knights would concede the first two goals of the game, then equalize on goals from Rylee Jaramillo and Victoria Rodell.

However, three assists from the Warriors all-state candidate Emily Fox, who became the all-time points leader in program history (172), would lead her club to victory.

The Warriors will host No. 3 St. Viator (12-10-1) who went past NLCC co-champ and regional host Lakes Community (11-8-1) to claim its championship trophy.

Class 3A:

Top seed and the MSL champion Barrington (19-0-1) stunned No. 7 Hampshire (12-6-2) with three goals in the first four minutes en route to a 5-0 victory.

Sarah Sarnowski's double, and another from Maddy Ziebarth, gave the Fillies all the scoring it would need, and to give the keeper combo of Megan Holland and Abby Raynor the shared shutout.

Next up for the Fillies will be the Machesney Park sectional semifinals against McHenry, who would defeat Jacobs in Fox Lake at the Grant regional, while in the other semifinal, it will be No. 2 Lake Zurich (17-3-2) facing No. 3 Huntley (16-3-3) who smashed DeKalb at home.

Cammy Niepomnik bagged three for the Bears to give her 15 on the season, while teammate Lauren Bailey now has 30 after scoring two.

Erin Bohn recorded the shutout.

Over in Glenview at Glenbrook South, No. 2 Libertyville (14-2-2) defeated the host Titans (13-11-1) and will now advance to the Glenbrook North sectional to face MSL East champion Hersey, who beat league rival Prospect, 2-1, to capture the Mundelein regional crown.

Gretchen Chianelli and Faith Sena scored for the Huskies (13-7-1) who would end the wonderful career of Prospect (13-3-3) coach Tom Froats, who will retire following the end of the school year.

Another dean in the MSL, Greg Charvat at Schaumburg, saw his career end when his club fell to No. 1 St. Charles East, 2-1 at the Conant regional.

This was the ninth consecutive regional title for the Saints, who await either Wheaton North or Batavia as their next opponent at the West Chicago sectional.

No. 5 Stevenson (13-5-1) won in kicks, 4-3, over No. 4 Glenbrook North (12-4-2) at the Palatine regional. Next up for the Patriots will be top seed Fremd (16-3-1) who beat No. 7 Warren (10-6-3) at home by the score of 2-0.