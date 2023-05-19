Boys track and field: Kaneland gets past Sycamore to win Genoa-Kingston sectional

Kaneland might need a bigger bus to get to Charleston next weekend.

The Knights will be well-represented at the Class 2A state track meet after winning the Genoa-Kingston sectional Friday night.

Fredrick Hassan (high jump), Brett Larson (shot put), Brady Betustak (discus), Brayden Farmer (pole vault), David Valkanov (3,200) and the sprint relays won their individual events for the Knights.

Kaneland totaled 136 points to outpace Sycamore, which finished as the runner-up with 106. Burlington Central finished third with 73 points.

"I've never won a sectional championship as a head coach," said Kaneland coach Andy Drendel. "The guys really wanted to get it done tonight. We focused on PRs and beating our seed and let the points fall where they may, and the guys did a great job of focusing on that today."

Nolan Milas won both sprints for Burlington Central, and also ran on the sprint relays, which both qualified for state.

"It feels great," said Milas of going downstate in four events. "My senior year, I just wanted to have fun with it. To go 4-for-4, it just feels great."

Wheaton Academy's Canyon Roberts was another double winner after sweeping the hurdle races. Patrick Hilby of Aurora Central Catholic won the 800 and 1,600.

In one of the night's closest finishes, Sycamore's Matthew Rangel edged St. Viator's Michael Wallace by a tenth of a second in the 400, Wallace tumbling to the track after leaning at the tape.

Aiden Wyzard of Sycamore claimed the long jump with a leap of 6.76 meters, while Jayden Leise of Montini took the triple jump.

Kaneland's Ryan Spence was one of three state qualifiers in the high jump, joining teammate Hassan and Wheaton Academy's Griffin Schlenbecker.

The Knights' Jacob Gagne was a surprise second in the 100 meters, one of five in the event to surpass the state standard. Drendel noted that Gagne's 10.99 surpassed the personal bests of two older brothers who ran for Kaneland, and was the school's third fastest 100 time ever.

Evan Nosek, second behind teammate Valkanov in the 3,200, also qualified for the Knights.

Emery Eckert of Wheaton Academy, Julius Wardlow of IMSA, and Wyzard all met the state standard in the 100, which was run with a stiff tail-wind.

Vincent Brito (110 hurdles), Nicolas Zurko (triple jump), Caden Emmert (800), and Pierce Reinhard (200) also qualified for Sycamore.

Milas will be joined in Charleston by teammates Nicholas Nuno (shot put) and Grayson Burton (pole vault).

Aaron Acosta took second in the discus for the host Cogs.