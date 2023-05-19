 

Baseball: Allen's gem gives Hersey MSL title

  • Hersey pitcher Jeremy Allen, left, and catcher Bryk Barnard celebrate the Huskies' 1-0 victory over Barrington during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday.

      Hersey pitcher Jeremy Allen, left, and catcher Bryk Barnard celebrate the Huskies' 1-0 victory over Barrington during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey pitcher Jeremy Allen throws during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday.

      Hersey pitcher Jeremy Allen throws during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey pitcher Jeremy Allen celebrates after the Huskies got the final out in their 1-0 victory over Barrington during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday.

      Hersey pitcher Jeremy Allen celebrates after the Huskies got the final out in their 1-0 victory over Barrington during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey players celebrate their 1-0 victory over Barrington during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday.

      Hersey players celebrate their 1-0 victory over Barrington during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey center fielder Connor Kave makes a diving catch to end the first inning during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday.

      Hersey center fielder Connor Kave makes a diving catch to end the first inning during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Hersey players welcome Brandon Pflomm (17) back to the dugout after he scored the game's only run during the second inning of the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday.

      Hersey players welcome Brandon Pflomm (17) back to the dugout after he scored the game's only run during the second inning of the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington first baseman Payton Soske catches a pop foul during the MSL baseball championship game against Hersey Friday.

      Barrington first baseman Payton Soske catches a pop foul during the MSL baseball championship game against Hersey Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington pitcher Mick Lacson delivers a pitch during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday.

      Barrington pitcher Mick Lacson delivers a pitch during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington shortstop Will Nazha makes a throw to first during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday.

      Barrington shortstop Will Nazha makes a throw to first during the MSL baseball championship game at Barrington Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Dick Quagliano
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 5/19/2023 8:45 PM

Snappy. That's what Friday's Mid Suburban baseball championship game in Barrington was as it was completed in just an hour and seven minutes.

