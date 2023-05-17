Boys Track and Field: CL South's Carter Alvarado, CL Central's Jonathan Tegel shine in hurdles

Crystal Lake South's Carter Alvarado trailed Crystal Lake Central's Jonathan Tegel by a couple of steps with 100 meters remaining in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles when he found another gear.

Alvarado caught Tegel, then passed him and held on to win in 39.18 for first place at the Class 3A DeKalb Boys Track and Field Sectional on Wednesday, securing his first trip to state.

Alvarado shook hands with Tegel, his friendly rival whom he had beaten for the first time, then was mobbed by a dozen teammates.

"This start wasn't as fast as last week," said Alvarado, who won the 300s at the Fox Valley Conference Meet on Friday. "But the race was so much smoother. It was my right leg [over each hurdle] the whole time. I saw Tegel was two steps ahead of me, and I was like, 'I can get him.'

"It was such a good race."

DeKalb won the team title with 69 points, followed by Belvidere North (57), Hampshire (53), Huntley (47) and Central (45).

Crystal Lake South assistant coach Nick Willhoit enjoyed watching the other Gators celebrate with Alvarado.

"They know the work he's put in," Willhoit said. "He starts running in the halls at school in November. He's out there in the winter shoveling off our track or the track at Lundahl (Middle School). He can't get enough of it."

Tegel missed the FVC Meet on Friday, resting a sore ankle he had sprained, but came back Wednesday and looked strong, winning the 110 high hurdles and taking second in the 300s. He sprained his ankle two weeks ago stepping off a sidewalk while going for a light training run.

"My legs feel good because I haven't run in a while," Tegel said. "My blocks slipped in my 110s, kind of screwed the first portion of my race up. The second portion was good. I feel pretty confident. I still have to work on some little stuff and compete at state. Do what I can do, not worry about other people."

South had Ryne Salas qualify in the discus, along with Alvarado in the 300 hurdles.

Jacobs is sending Matt Andreano in the 800 and its 4x800 team, which finished second to Central. Aidan DeMuth qualified in the 3,200 by less than a second in third place, and Devon McTague was third in the 300 hurdles but qualified on time.

Andreano edged Hopkins in the 800 by six-hundredths of a second.

I'm pretty excited. After the first 800, I didn't feel that great, but I was able to really kick it in on this race and get first," Andreano said after the 800. "Our relay's really good, and I'm excited to see what we can do at state.

"I feel like we can get in that competition and maybe qualify for finals. I'm real excited to see what we can do at state."

Hampshire's Vince Scott and Shamar Allwood went 1-2 in the triple jump. The Whip-Purs also have Bryce Bannerman in the 400 and their 4x400 relay of Bannerman, Owen Cuplin, Joel Jones and Carlos Gerez Acuna.

Scott landed his career-best jump of 13.70 meters (44-11 1/2) on his first attempt.

"My first jump I just got out, and it was insane," Scott said. "That's my PR. I didn't get too nervous, it didn't get in my head. I just went straight for it.

"I had a good first phase, good second phase, good final phase. My landing was all right. I hurt my left ankle, but it should be fine."

Scott had ice on his ankle and stopped after two jumps.

Huntley's McKale Hood won the high jump at 1.95 meters (6-4 3/4), and McHenry's Hayden Stone was second. They are both repeat state qualifiers. So is McHenry pole vaulter Zeke Galvicius, who finished second at 4.38 meters (14-4 1/2).

Huntley's Tommy Nitz is a repeat state qualifier in the 3,200, where he took second place. Prairie Ridge's Will Gelon qualified by less than a second in the 1,600 for his third trip to state.