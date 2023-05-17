Baseball: Barlett scores 6 unanswered to stun South Elgin

Spoiler Alert.

If South Elgin defeated Bartlett Wednesday afternoon in Bartlett, the Storm would win the Upstate Eight Conference outright.

The host Hawks made sure that didn't happen.

Behind outstanding pitching by starter Ryan Renella and closer Brendan Campbell, the Hawks stunned the Storm 7-4.

With the loss, the Storm ended UEC action 15-3, tying them with Streamwood who had the same conference mark.

South Elgin (16-6 overall) grabbed a 4-1 lead after 3½ innings off Renella. But, Bartlett scored the final 6 runs to pick up the win.

"We had our chances to add on and we didn't do it," said South Elgin coach Jim Kating. "We have to get back our energy for the postseason."

Renella, who surrendered 4 runs in the first 3 innings, blanked the Storm on 2 singles in his final 3 innings.

"I knew I had to hold them because we would come back," said the Bartlett pitcher. All my pitches the fastball, slider, curveball and split were working. We have a lot of confidence going into the postseason."

Bartlett head coach Chris Baum summoned Robby Stankus to the mound to pitch the seventh. On only two pitches, Stankus hit

both Kyle Steinhofer and Aedon Segovia. Baum immediately replaced Stankus with Brendan Campbell. Campbell got the final

3 outs with 2 strikeouts to register the save.

"I knew I had to pull the trigger right away," said Baum. "I know South Elgin has the capacity to score a lot of runs."

Campbell knew he was ready for the challenge.

"I had a lot of adrenaline," said Campbell. "I knew I had to go right after the guys.

In the pivotal fourth, Lewis University bound Mario Prieto crushed a solo homer. Campbell and Renella produced RBI singles

while Josh Colaizi drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.