Softball: Nolan completes impressive freshman season at St. Edward

Freshman Alaina Nolan struck out 185 batters in only 86 innings this spring for St. Edward.

St. Edward's softball season may have come to an end Monday in the first round of the Class 2A Johnsburg regional but the future, at least in the pitchers circle, would appear to be bright for the Green Wave.

Freshman Alaina Nolan had quite the rookie campaign for St. Edward, and she got better as the season went on.

For the season, Nolan pitched a total of 86 innings. Despite the Green Wave only going 7 -15 for the year, Nolan struck out 185 batters.

Even more impressive, in her final three games she registered 49 Ks, whiffing a school record 21 while throwing a no hitter no walks in a 6-0 win over Westmont. She then came back with 19 strikeouts only two walks and a one-hitter in a 7-2 win over Elgin,

Despite St. Edward's 10-0 error-filled loss to Rosary in Monday's regional Nolan, who also no-hit Lisle earlier this season, had 9 more Ks.

"I have been coaching softball for over 30 years and she is the best freshman pitcher I have coached," said St. Edward co-coach Jerry Kublank. "I believe she will be an elite pitcher by the time her high school career is completed."

Nolan prospered at the plate as well, hitting .380 with a .557 on-base percentage.