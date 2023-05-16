 

Baseball: Grayslake North continues rolling heading into postseason

  • Grayslake Central's Riley Policht (4) slides safely back to first base on a pickoff attempt as Wauconda's Danny Newman waits for the throw during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake.

      Grayslake Central's Riley Policht (4) slides safely back to first base on a pickoff attempt as Wauconda's Danny Newman waits for the throw during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda's Ryan Fostiak (6) heads for home but is tagged out by Grayslake Central catcher Parker Greenfield during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake.

      Wauconda's Ryan Fostiak (6) heads for home but is tagged out by Grayslake Central catcher Parker Greenfield during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda's Jackson Ruddolph, right, slides safely into second base as Grayslake Central's Ralph DeLeon lays down the tag during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake.

      Wauconda's Jackson Ruddolph, right, slides safely into second base as Grayslake Central's Ralph DeLeon lays down the tag during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Nolan Mussay, left, is tossed his bat before celebrating his home run with teammates during Tuesday's baseball game against Wauconda in Grayslake.

      Grayslake Central's Nolan Mussay, left, is tossed his bat before celebrating his home run with teammates during Tuesday's baseball game against Wauconda in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda's Danny Newman stretches for the ball to get Grayslake Central's Luke Mudd (11) out at first base during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake.

      Wauconda's Danny Newman stretches for the ball to get Grayslake Central's Luke Mudd (11) out at first base during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda's Ryan Fostiak watches the ball head to left field for a doouble during Tuesday's baseball game against Grayslake Central in Grayslake.

      Wauconda's Ryan Fostiak watches the ball head to left field for a doouble during Tuesday's baseball game against Grayslake Central in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central pitcher Will Schufreider throws to a Wauconda batter during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake.

      Grayslake Central pitcher Will Schufreider throws to a Wauconda batter during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Wauconda pitcher Zachary Threde throws to a Grayslake Central batter during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake.

      Wauconda pitcher Zachary Threde throws to a Grayslake Central batter during Tuesday's baseball game in Grayslake. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
By Dick Quagliano
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 5/16/2023 9:16 PM

It would be easy for Grayslake Central to head into coast mode.

The Rams have already wrapped up the Northern Lake County Conference title. They also received a second seed in the Class 3A playoffs.

 

But it is momentum that Grayslake Central is looking for in this final full week of the regular season.

The Rams already have a good start on that after beating Wauconda for the second day in a row Tuesday.

Grayslake Central (25-5, 17-0) banged out 12 hits to beat the Bulldogs 11-8. That came on the heels of a Rams win Monday as they downed Wauconda 9-1.

"You still want to try to get better each and every day," Grayslake Central coach Troy Whalen said. "We need to stay healthy."

The Rams play Dundee-Crown on Wednesday, Wauconda on Thursday, Grayslake North Friday, Lake Zurich Saturday and Libertyville next Monday. They then begin state playoff action, facing Vernon Hills.

Grayslake Central played without leadoff hitter Jack Gerbasi, who is hitting .450 with 50 runs. But the offense still found a way to get the runs they needed.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Rams jumped to a 4-1 lead thanks to Nolan Mussay's first home run of his career. Message. who is a golfer in the fall, was able to loft the ball into the wind and it carried from there.

"I have hit a lot of hard balls, I just haven't got under one," Mussay said. "It was inside fastball and I lifted it. It just floated out of here with the wind."

Wauconda (11-14-1, 10-7) rallied to tie the game in the fifth. The Bulldogs scored runs on a couple of hits by Colin Christensen, who would have three hits in the day, and an RBI single by Zac Johnson.

But the Rams didn't let up.

They took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Jordan Dumas. Riley Policht, who had been hit by a pitch earlier, scored on a sweet slide at the plate to avoid the tag.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Policht then came up huge in the next inning.

He doubled just over the third base bag, scoring Luke Mudd and Quinn Klees, who was running for Cam Marson, who had singled.

"I thought is was foul, but coach said it curved over," Policht said. "I knew I had to be aggressive early. With my bat and my skills and with guys in scoring position, I knew I had to go up there and attack the first good pitch I saw."

Policht then scored on Adam Fizgerald's single. Garrett Guenther, who was celebrating his birthday, did it with style with a long triple and would score on Dumas' groundout as the Rams erupted for six runs and an 11-4 lead.

"Hopefully I get a Tastee Freeze after," said Guenther, who had two hits and two RBI. "Two huge wins over Wauconda is very good. We need to keep things going."

Whalen liked the way his team was able to get those key hits.

"We swing in spurts," Whalen said. "We did some better situational hitting. Riley's hit was fair. He has been our best hitter all year. And that double down the left field line was huge."

Wauconda made it interesting in the last inning. The Bulldogs scored four runs thanks to a single by Brock Pfeiffer and a triple by Connor Vanslow. But that's as close as they would get.

"The kids kept competing," said Wauconda coach Shawn Rudolph, who also is looking for some momentum for his 10th-seeded Bulldogs.

"That's what we took from it. We kept battling each time they would go up. That's a good answer, so that is good."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 