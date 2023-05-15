 

Softball: Top 20

  • Wheaton North's Ava Hartnett pulls in the ball to get St. Charles North's Leigh VandeHei out at first base during a recent win. The Falcons have moved up to No. 3 in this week's Daily Herald Top 20.

      Wheaton North's Ava Hartnett pulls in the ball to get St. Charles North's Leigh VandeHei out at first base during a recent win. The Falcons have moved up to No. 3 in this week's Daily Herald Top 20. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 5/15/2023 7:57 AM

Softball

Records through May 14

 

Team Comment

1. Antioch (24-1) Sweeps St. Charles North

2. Barrington (27-4) Secures 21st MSL division title

3. Wheaton North (21-7) R. Crosthwaite has 10 HRs

4. Carmel (19-2) G. Brown hitting .417; 3 Ks in 86 plate appearances

5. St. Charles North (17-5) Looking to get the winning formula back

6. Buffalo Grove (20-5) One win from MSL East crown

7. Naperville North (18-6) Rounding into postseason form

8. Warren (18-6) NSC title there for the taking

9. Mundelein (21-4) Frosh Thomas hitting .538

10. South Elgin (19-4-1) Storm on 9-game winning streak

11. IC Catholic (21-7) Knights have lost 5 of last 6

12. Fremd (18-7) D'Antonio 2 hits vs. Barrington

13. Lake Park (19-8-1) Could be dangerous postseason foe

14. St. Charles East (15-9-1) Saints have won 4 straight

15. Bartlett (19-6) Gave up 31 runs to Lake Park, Sycamore

16. Huntley (22-6) Red Raiders on a 12-game win streak

17. Hersey (13-5) Brooke Scharlau belts 12th homer

18. Libertyville (20-8) Sophs Callahan, Boone, Kinsella heating up

19. Maine South (13-6) Mazukelli hits 1st homer

20. Wauconda (21-8) Bulldogs get shot at Antioch Tuesday

