Baseball: Top 20

  South Elgin's Aedon Segovia makes it safely to first base as Streamwood's Isaiah Ortiz stretches for the ball during their Upstate Eight game last week. The teams check in at No. 11 and No. 13 in this week's Top 20.

      South Elgin's Aedon Segovia makes it safely to first base as Streamwood's Isaiah Ortiz stretches for the ball during their Upstate Eight game last week. The teams check in at No. 11 and No. 13 in this week's Top 20. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 5/15/2023 8:01 AM

1. St. Charles East (23-2) Saints repeat as DuKane champs; earn top sectional seed

2. Downers Grove North (24-4) Czech, Wolkow spark offensive surge

3. Grayslake Central (23-5) Rams looking for unbeaten conference campaign

4. Huntley (23-6) Bakes brothers have each hit 10 HRs

5. Crystal Lake South (20-6) Skwarek wills way past Red Raiders

6. Stevenson (24-7) Patriots await key series with Libertyville

7. Barrington (21-9) Schneider an igniter for Broncos

8. St. Charles North (20-7) North Stars begin another winning streak

9. Hersey (21-8) Pair of 1-run victories lift Huskies

10. Downers Grove South (19-6) WSC Gold champs on roll at right time

11. Streamwood (21-7) Split with South Elgin keeps Sabres in UEC hunt

12. Warren (20-7) Behrens big on mound against Lake Forest

13. South Elgin (16-5) Storm await crucial Upstate 8 series with Bartlett

14. Naperville Central (20-8) DVC champions have won 10 of 11

15. St. Viator (18-7) Lions blanked in ESCC semifinals

16. Conant (20-10) Rhodes ties single-season school RBI mark (39)

17. Cary-Grove (19-8) Trojans seek to recover from tough week

18. Mundelein (17-9) Mustangs stretch win streak to 7

19. St. Francis (23-6) Spartans clinch Metro Suburban Blue crown

20. Willowbrook (18-9) Warriors allow 3 runs in sweep of Hornets

