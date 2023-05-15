Baseball: Top 20

Baseball

Records through May 14

Team Comment

1. St. Charles East (23-2) Saints repeat as DuKane champs; earn top sectional seed

2. Downers Grove North (24-4) Czech, Wolkow spark offensive surge

3. Grayslake Central (23-5) Rams looking for unbeaten conference campaign

4. Huntley (23-6) Bakes brothers have each hit 10 HRs

5. Crystal Lake South (20-6) Skwarek wills way past Red Raiders

6. Stevenson (24-7) Patriots await key series with Libertyville

7. Barrington (21-9) Schneider an igniter for Broncos

8. St. Charles North (20-7) North Stars begin another winning streak

9. Hersey (21-8) Pair of 1-run victories lift Huskies

10. Downers Grove South (19-6) WSC Gold champs on roll at right time

11. Streamwood (21-7) Split with South Elgin keeps Sabres in UEC hunt

12. Warren (20-7) Behrens big on mound against Lake Forest

13. South Elgin (16-5) Storm await crucial Upstate 8 series with Bartlett

14. Naperville Central (20-8) DVC champions have won 10 of 11

15. St. Viator (18-7) Lions blanked in ESCC semifinals

16. Conant (20-10) Rhodes ties single-season school RBI mark (39)

17. Cary-Grove (19-8) Trojans seek to recover from tough week

18. Mundelein (17-9) Mustangs stretch win streak to 7

19. St. Francis (23-6) Spartans clinch Metro Suburban Blue crown

20. Willowbrook (18-9) Warriors allow 3 runs in sweep of Hornets