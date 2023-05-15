Baseball: Top 20
Records through May 14
Team Comment
1. St. Charles East (23-2) Saints repeat as DuKane champs; earn top sectional seed
2. Downers Grove North (24-4) Czech, Wolkow spark offensive surge
3. Grayslake Central (23-5) Rams looking for unbeaten conference campaign
4. Huntley (23-6) Bakes brothers have each hit 10 HRs
5. Crystal Lake South (20-6) Skwarek wills way past Red Raiders
6. Stevenson (24-7) Patriots await key series with Libertyville
7. Barrington (21-9) Schneider an igniter for Broncos
8. St. Charles North (20-7) North Stars begin another winning streak
9. Hersey (21-8) Pair of 1-run victories lift Huskies
10. Downers Grove South (19-6) WSC Gold champs on roll at right time
11. Streamwood (21-7) Split with South Elgin keeps Sabres in UEC hunt
12. Warren (20-7) Behrens big on mound against Lake Forest
13. South Elgin (16-5) Storm await crucial Upstate 8 series with Bartlett
14. Naperville Central (20-8) DVC champions have won 10 of 11
15. St. Viator (18-7) Lions blanked in ESCC semifinals
16. Conant (20-10) Rhodes ties single-season school RBI mark (39)
17. Cary-Grove (19-8) Trojans seek to recover from tough week
18. Mundelein (17-9) Mustangs stretch win streak to 7
19. St. Francis (23-6) Spartans clinch Metro Suburban Blue crown
20. Willowbrook (18-9) Warriors allow 3 runs in sweep of Hornets