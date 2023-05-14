The Scales file

2022 - IHSA State Champion 100M Dash

2022 - IHSA State Champion 100M Hurdles

2022 - IHSA State Champion 300M Hurdles

2022 - IHSA Sectional Champion 100M Dash

2022 - IHSA Sectional Champion 100M Hurdles

2022 - IHSA Sectional Champion 300M Hurdles

2022 - Illinois Top Times 60M Champion

2022 - Illinois Top Times 60M Hurdles Runner Up

2022 - ESCC Female Track Athlete of the Year

2022 - IHSA Sectional Champion 100M Dash, 100M Hurdles, 300M Hurdles

2022 - USATF Junior Olympics National Champion 100M Hurdles

2023 - Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Female Athlete of the Year

2023 - Illinois Top Times 60M Hurdles Champion

2023 - Placed 3rd in the 60M Hurdles at theNew Balance National Championship

2023 - IHSA Sectional Champion 100M Dash

2023 - IHSA Sectional Champion 100M Hurdles

2023 - IHSA Sectional Champion 300M Hurdles