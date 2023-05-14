The Scales file
2022 - IHSA State Champion 100M Dash
2022 - IHSA State Champion 100M Hurdles
2022 - IHSA State Champion 300M Hurdles
2022 - IHSA Sectional Champion 100M Dash
2022 - IHSA Sectional Champion 100M Hurdles
2022 - IHSA Sectional Champion 300M Hurdles
2022 - Illinois Top Times 60M Champion
2022 - Illinois Top Times 60M Hurdles Runner Up
2022 - ESCC Female Track Athlete of the Year
2022 - USATF Junior Olympics National Champion 100M Hurdles
2023 - Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Female Athlete of the Year
2023 - Illinois Top Times 60M Hurdles Champion
2023 - Placed 3rd in the 60M Hurdles at theNew Balance National Championship
2023 - IHSA Sectional Champion 100M Dash
2023 - IHSA Sectional Champion 100M Hurdles
2023 - IHSA Sectional Champion 300M Hurdles