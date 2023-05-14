Saint Viator senior's hurdle: to repeat as state champion

Repeating championships in any sport, team or individual, is difficult, both mentally and physically.

Embracing the challenge is half the battle, and that half is one that Saint Viator senior Emmi Scales clearly has a leg up on.

Scales won three events last year at the IHSA Class 2A state girls track meet -- the 100-meter dash, the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles.

Having run roughshod over her competition this spring, including at last week's Richmond-Burton sectional, Scales is now poised to become a repeat state champion in at least two events next weekend when the state final meet commences on the bright blue track at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field in Charleston.

"It has not sunk in yet that this will be my last meet representing Saint Viator," said Scales, who will run and continue her education next year at the University of Kentucky.

"It is bittersweet; however, I'm so excited for what my future holds at the University of Kentucky. I have been dreaming of running at this school and fabulous program for years. I'm so thankful to end up back at state to defend my titles, and I'm very excited."

In 2022, Scales won the 100 in a time of 12.32, which was 15 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. She then took the 100 hurdles in 14.01, 24 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor. The 300 hurdles became her toughest race. She won in a time of 42.81, but that was just one second-plus ahead of the second-place finisher.

Wanting to defend her hurdles titles first this season, Scales said she's contemplating not running the 100 dash at state.

At last week's sectional, she won the 100 dash in 12.25, the 100 hurdles in 14.29 and the 300 hurdles in 43.23. Her 300 time is far and away the best in the state, but Rantoul senior Brianna Dixon, who finished second to Scales last year in the 100 hurdles, ran a 14.13 at last week's Rantoul sectional.

"I am not set on running all three events at state, even though I did qualify for all three," Scales said. "I may drop the 100-meter dash to just focus on the hurdles this year. My goal is to perform with the best mentality, which is to take care of business, but more importantly, to just have fun. I'd like to enjoy this final state meet and have a good last couple of races for Illinois

"Physically, I need to be fresh and ready to go. I trust that my club coach will have me prepared to run my best. Winning all three took a very strong mentality last year, and I hope to have the same mindset as I get ready for my final school competition."

The individual aspect of track makes the contributions of club coaches more important than in most high school sports, but Saint Viator coach Bill Stanczak has high praise for his prize pupil.

"Emmi is one of those kids that you wish you could keep around for six or seven years," Stanczak said. "Always smiling off the track, and always focused while on it. This year, she has helped mentor several younger hurdlers on the team, teaching them her routines and giving them tips."

Scales appreciates all of her coaches and savors the relationship she's built with them over the years.

"I'd like to give credit to my club coaches, Brandon Stryganek and Kirsten Nozime," said Scales, who runs for the TNT Track and Field Academy.

"They have helped me develop as an athlete and as a person. They are part of the reason I am the athlete I am today. Working with both of them has changed my life for the better. I'd also like to give credit to Josh Bostick, who inspired to be keep going and to give track another try after I was set on quitting. I'd last like to thank my Viator coaches and staff. They have given me great support over my years there."

Stanczak acknowledges the assistance of Nozime, an assistant coach and counselor at Saint Viator who was a star hurdler at Grand Valley State University.

Coach Kirsten Nozime and Emmi work well together, with Kirsten having so much to teach, while Emmi listens and soaks the knowledge up. It is fun to watch their interaction in practice.

"I must also mention Emmi's parents. They have been wonderful and so supportive of Emmi's athletic path, traveling to out-of-state competitions and such. It is always a great conversation with them, and the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Kentucky is getting a great, well-rounded student-athlete."

As a coach, Stanczak understands the challenge Scales will have in becoming a repeat state champion this weekend. Scales would be the first track athlete from Saint Viator to be a repeat state champ.

"Her performance at sectionals set her up to go to Charleston to run the same three events as last year, but this year everyone knows she's coming," Stanczak said. "This season, when Emmi would run her heat, it seemed like everyone would stop and watch. I once asked her about how she is handling the notoriety, and she answered, with that ever-present Emmi smile, 'I love it -- it keeps me focused and motivated.'

"It will take laserlike determination to focus on the event at hand, concentration on fundamentals, and a good start out of the blocks, because that's where races are determined."

As well as in the mentality it takes to repeat, a mentality Scales appears to have mastered.

John Radtke can be reached at johnradtke75@gmail.com.