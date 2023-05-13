Baseball Way Back: Could "Winning ugly" return to the South Side?

White Sox manager Tony La Russa, left, reacts as he meets Orioles manager Joe Altobelli before the start of their American League playoff game at Memorial Stadium in Baltimore in 1983. The 1983 White Sox also got off to a horrid start, but rebounded to romp to the AL West championship with a 99-63 record, the best in the league. Assocaited Press

A lot of my fellow White Sox fans have already written off the 2023 season.

It's hard not to join them in focusing instead on the Blackhawks draft or the upcoming Bears season. It is even tempting to take a sports sabbatical and catch up on one's reading.

The Sox haven't given much to feed one's hopes. Whether it's watching pitchers put games out of reach by giving up runs in bunches or seeing runners in scoring position routinely hung out to dry -- the Sox would be a dynasty if baseball were played with three rather than four bases (hint to Rob Manfred) -- this has been an ugly scene to witness.

But looking back on another team that made the word ugly part of its identity, one can still cling to a shred of optimism during a horrendous start.

Like the 2023 edition, the 1983 White Sox also seemed destined for oblivion in the early months of the campaign.

It began inauspiciously when the team dropped the first three games of the season to the Texas Rangers.

After rookie first baseman Greg Walker committed 2 errors that led to 2 runs in the first inning of the opener, popular TV analyst Jimmy Piersall, Harry Caray's former broadcast partner with the Sox, suggested Walker shouldn't have been playing first. Piersall was promptly bounced from his SportsVision job, with White Sox board Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf writing to Piersall in a telegram that was made public, "Jimmy, we cannot go through another season of tension and disruption that is counterproductive to everything we are trying to accomplish."

There was unhappiness within the clubhouse, with Tom Paciorek issuing a "play me or trade me" ultimatum in early May.

Under a manager in his fourth full season of managing his first major league team, the Sox were 16-24 on May 26 after a 3-1 loss to the Rangers at Comiskey Park.

That night, the only thing separating the Sox from a second-straight shutout was a Marc (Booter) Hill solo homer in the eighth.

The previous night, the Sox had been shut out by Boston 2-0, and even though the Sox had beaten the Red Sox 12-4 the night before that, all their scoring had been done in the first three innings.

"They're beginning to realize that the rest of the American League West won't keep waiting for a woefully inconsistent 16-24 team to find itself," sports writer Bob Logan wrote in his recap of the 3-1 loss.

The fans vented their anger at manager Tony La Russa that night -- at one point a "Dump LaRussa" sign appeared in the left-center field bleachers. They booed loudly when La Russa pulled starter Floyd Bannister in the eighth, while dousing the bullpen car with beer.

That night, the Sox were mired in sixth place in the seven-team American League West, seven games behind California.

"There has to be something I can do to help us get going," La Russa said. "I've gotta keep searching until I find it."

Find it he did. The team began a slow turnaround, finally clawing back to the .500 mark at 33-33 on June 22, when the Sox, behind starter Jerry Koosman, beat Seattle and Gaylord Perry 6-3, a victory sparked by homers by Carlton Fisk and Ron Kittle.

By that time, La Russa had found magic by installing Fisk in the second spot in the batting order. The team also swapped second basemen with Seattle, acquiring a catalyst on the basepaths in Julio Cruz in exchange for Tony Bernazard.

The Sox capitalized on other teams' mistakes, leading Texas Rangers manager Doug Rader to cry that the Sox were "winning ugly."

With Rudy Law stealing 77 bases, Kittle and Greg Luzinski launching prodigious roofshots, and starters LaMarr Hoyt, Richard Dotson and Bannister going a combined 42-5 with a 2.52 ERA in the second half, the Sox romped to the AL West championship with a 99-63 record, the best record in the league, 20 games ahead of the second-place Kansas City Royals, who finished 79-83.

Can we even hope for such a dramatic turnaround this year?

It might be a different story when the Sox have Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez healthy and in the lineup at the same time. Or if Lance Lynn regains the form that once had him in the Cy Young conversation. Or when Liam Hendriks comes back at full strength.

And let's not forget, the Sox are not exactly in an awesome division. As of Saturday morning, the first-place Twins were 8.5 games ahead of the Sox.

As exhilarating as the 1983 comeback was, it also turned out to be a mixed blessing, setting up false hopes during subsequent seasons of slow starts. More likely than not, this season will be remembered for Losing Ugly.