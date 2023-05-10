Hawks bringing back Soderblom at goalie
Updated 5/10/2023 6:20 PM
The Blackhawks announced Wednesday that goalie Arvid Soderblom has signed a two-year contract through 2025 that carries a $962,500 hit to the salary cap.
Soderblom, who ranks behind Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock on the depth chart, played 15 games for the Hawks last season and posted a 3.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894 with a 2-10-0-2 record.
With the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, Soderblom went 15-12-5 last season and won two playoff games.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.