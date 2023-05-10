 

Hawks bringing back Soderblom at goalie

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Chicago.

The Blackhawks announced Wednesday that goalie Arvid Soderblom has signed a two-year contract through 2025 that carries a $962,500 hit to the salary cap.

Soderblom, who ranks behind Petr Mrazek and Alex Stalock on the depth chart, played 15 games for the Hawks last season and posted a 3.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894 with a 2-10-0-2 record.

 

With the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, Soderblom went 15-12-5 last season and won two playoff games.

