Lake County softball notes: Carmel stays hot with postseason approaching

The Carmel softball team continues to roll.

Coach Kelli Layton's squad entered the week's start 16-2 overall and 7-1 in East Suburban Catholic Conference play.

In a 6-0 conference win against Benet Academy, freshman Grace King had 2 hits, while senior Madison DeBennette went the distance, striking out 10 in 7 innings, while allowing 1 hit.

In a 10-0 nonconference win over Crystal Lake Central, King had 2 hits, while senior Camryn Rapplean belted 2 home runs. DeBennette fanned 10 in 5 innings and allowed only 3 hits.

King started the week hitting .538 with 35 hits and 29 RBI. Sophomore Grace Brown is hitting .414 with 24 hits and 26 RBI. DeBennette has 127 strikeouts in the circle in 87 innings, while allowing only 62 hits and issuing 21 walks (0.95 WHIP; walks plus hits divided by innings pitched). She has an ERA of 1.85.

"Madison has continued to be a positive influence on our team," Layton said. "She has done an outstanding job on the mound, but has also set the tone for our team's energy. She's been a great leader for our team."

Brown has helped Carmel greatly at the plate and on the left side of the infield.

"Grace continues to step up," Layton said. "She does a great job at third base and shortstop and covers a ton of ground. She has made several clutch plays for us, but has also been a huge factor at the plate."

Layton said Carmel's biggest advancements heading into the final stretch of the season centers around focus and strategy for each game. "They are improving at taking the game one pitch at a time and winning each inning," she explained. "This has allowed us to narrow our focus. They understand the expectations our team has set and they rise to the challenge every day."

Grayslake Central update:

The Rams (6-9 overall, 4-5 Northern Lake County) recorded three recent wins, one against Vernon Hills and a pair against Grayslake North.

In a 6-5 nonconference win against Vernon Hills, junior Eliza Piggott was 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. Sophomore Danielle Eckenstahler went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Sophomore Zalei Gryb went 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 RBI and sophomore Annie Wolff threw 4 innings, allowing 1 run and striking out three.

In a 19-5 win over Grayslake North, Piggott went 3-for-6 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored. Sophomore Emma Andrews went 3-for-4 with a homer, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored. Eckenstahler went 4-for-4 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored, while Gryb went 2-for-3 with a double, 3 runs scored and an RBI. Wolff went 2-for-5 with 2 RBI and picked up the win in the circle.

In an 11-1 win over North, freshman Angela Ayala went 2-for-4 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. Piggott, Andrews and Wolff each had 2 RBI. Trinity Breault pitched 5 innings and allowed 1 run. She struck out three.

Piggott went 3-for-3 with 2 doubles, a homer, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in a 13-3 loss to Wauconda. In a 5-2 loss to Grant, the Rams led 2-0 heading into the fifth. In a 7-3 loss to Antioch, Piggott went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Andrews went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and 2 runs scored.

To start the week, Piggott was hitting .511 with a 1.513 OPS, on the strength of 24 hits, 4 homers, 16 RBI and 18 runs scored. Andrews was hitting .450 with a 1.150 OPS and 12 RBI.

Rams coach Jim Plaza cited recent strong pitching and defense as two keys to success.

"Annie Wolff threw two strong games in a row against two very good teams in Grant and Antioch, and Trinity Breault has done an excellent job in the circle as well," he noted. "They have given our offense a chance to win games. Our defense has been stronger behind them, and we have done a much better job of limiting errors and making sure innings don't spiral out of control."

Plaza added he's most proud of the resilience and commitment to improvement his team has shown as it enters the last part of the season.

"We have had moments where we have struggled early in games and made mistakes, but we have bounced back and played the way that we know we can for the rest of the game," he said. "That resilience will hopefully serve us well over the next few weeks and in the postseason."

Vernon Hills update:

The Cougars started the week 4-1 in Central Suburban North action (10-17 overall).

In a recent five-game run, Vernon Hills went 3-2 with losses coming to strong Marengo and Hersey squads.

Offensively during those five games, Cate Pangilinan hit .588 with 10 singles, 9 runs scored, 2 RBI and 3 stolen bases, while logging a 1.000 fielding percentage at second base. Amanda Teschky hit .474 with 6 singles, 2 doubles, a triple, 8 RBI and 6 runs scored and fielded at a .950 at shortstop. Morgan Hart hit .471 with 4 singles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 2 runs scored.

On the mound, Samone Stevens pitched 15 innings during that five-game span, faced 55 batters (184 pitches), gave up 6 hits, 1 earned run and fanned 19, while posting a 0.47 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .111 batting average.

"Samone is coming off an injury and is starting to get back to 100 percent on the mound," Cougars coach Jan Pauly said.

On the season, Pangilinan was hitting .448 to start the week, while Teschky was at .430 and Hart was hitting .383. Pauly noted sophomore catcher Katie Cir has turned in a strong performance as evidenced by a .976 fielding percentage.

Pauly also lauded the play of Hart of late. "Morgan is showing some power at the plate and stepping up as a leader in our dugout," she said.

Additionally, Pauly likes the defensive strides the Cougars are making, particularly Lindsey Svrusis and the versatile Cir "coming on strong in the outfield and making some key catches," she said. "We're a young team that is hungry for more and determined to play strong down the stretch. Our defense is tightening up and pitching is strong."

Antioch update:

The Sequoits lost for the first time this season, a 4-3 setback to Class 4A Lockport. Other recent wins were logged against Round Lake (16-1), Lakes (6-0), Grayslake Central (7-3) and Naperville Central (8-0).

Coach Anthony Rocco's team started the week 20-1 overall and 8-0 in Northern Lake County Conference action.

Rocco noted Antioch recently went a week without playing a game.

"We are ready to make a run for a repeat trip downstate," he said. "The seven-day break and lighter schedule these next two weeks should keep us healthy for the playoffs."

Jacey Schuler continues to be a difference-maker at the plate and in the circle. She started the week hitting .597 with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 7 homers and 46 RBI. Pitching-wise, Schuler is 11-1 with a 1.09 ERA to go with 149 strikeouts over 73 2/3 innings of work.

Emily Brecht is hitting .526 with 3 doubles, 7 homers and 25 RBI. Eden Echevarria is hitting .500 with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs and 23 RBI. Syerra Gilmore also has been highly notable on the mound. She's 8-0 with a 0.85 ERA (65 strikeouts in 41 innings).

Brecht recently had a weekend-stretch where she hit .667 with a double and 2 RBI, while Schuler hit .571 with a double, a triple and 5 RBI. Gilmore's win against Naperville Central moved her career varsity pitching mark to 22-1.

"I think as a team compared to last year, we have improved," Rocco said. "Our whole focus after tryouts has been offense in terms of practice."

Rocco pointed out Antioch is hitting .436 as a team this year compared to .315 last season. This year's team has 67 stolen bases compared to 63 for last year.

Of key note, Antioch has struck out 67 times at the plate so far this season, compared to 160 last season.

"We are on pace to exceed our walks and home runs compared to last season," Rocco added.

Antioch also has stepped up its defense. To start the week, Antioch had a .990 team fielding percentage (.962 last year), "despite our offense-first approach at practices," Rocco said.

Lake Zurich update:

The Bears started the week 10-14 overall and 3-6 in North Suburban play.

Sophomore Kelly Selzer was hitting .429 in NSC games, while Grace Staehle and Freshman Claire Kohlman each had .400 batting averages in NSC action.

"Kelly is leading the team in batting average and working hard every day," Bears coach Kelly Hardbarger said. "Claire is our designated player and has the second-highest batting average in conference as a freshman, has poise in the box despite facing athletes who are several years older."

Hardbarger, who noted her team has made big strides lately with sign execution, also cited recent strong play from junior first baseman Alli Koelper. "Alli is a leader on the field and is great at scooping and stretching for the ball," she said.

Libertyville update:

The Wildcats started the week 18-8 overall and sit in third place in the North Suburban at 8-2 with both losses coming to Warren. Libertyville holds a win over first-place Mundelein, which did beat Warren.

"It's a tight race," Libertyville coach Sean Ferrell said. "Overall, I am really pleased with our progress and where our team is headed as we near state tournament play. We have really come together as a team playing our overall best softball to this point of the season in all three areas: offense, defense and pitching."

Speaking of pitching, Ferrell said he's proud of senior Finnley Olsen and freshman Taylor Higham for their efforts in the circle.

"Both of these ladies compete, want the ball and do not shy away from a challenge or the moment," he said. "Taylor has really come on strong the last couple of weeks."

Higham is 3-0 in her last three outings with 47 strikeouts in wins against Chicago Taft, Jacobs and Waukegan (perfect game thrown in a 15-0 win).

Ferrell added Libertyville has overcome some injuries this season, "but our players rally around each other and have stayed the course," he said.

Senior first baseman and catcher Peyton Murphy continues to excel in multiple ways, Ferrell noted. "I am really proud of Peyton, who has stepped up with her offensive production and has continued to improve defensively, making some huge plays for us with her glove," he said.

Murphy came into the week hitting .373 and is among the team leaders in home runs and RBI. "Peyton has worked so hard on making adjustments in her swing and it has paid dividends for her and our team," Ferrell said.

Senior shortstop and outfielder Sam Whisenand has stepped it up offensively, "and does so many little things well hitting second in our lineup," Ferrell pointed out. "She is our leader defensively, playing both shortstop and outfield. She is assertive and a steadying presence for our team."

Sophomore outfielder Makayla Boone hits third and has only fanned 5 times in 97 at-bats. "That is an amazing statistic and speaks volumes for her consistent production," Ferrell said. "Makayla continues to provide consistent production. She quietly goes about her business and delivers for us."

Ferrell said his group is focused and driven and has high aspirations for the remainder of the regular season and the postseason.

"I love how they play for each other and seek challenges that lie ahead for them," he said. "It's truly fun to coach these kids and I plan to keep pushing them to maximize their potential."

Wauconda update:

The Bulldogs piled up four more recent wins and started the week 18-8 overall and 8-1 in Northern Lake County play.

Those wins came against Evanston (11-4), Grayslake North (17-0), Prairie Ridge (9-2) and Lakes (15-4).

Bryn Lucht leads the team in hits (50), batting average (.549), RBI (42) and home runs (9). Lesleigh Reimers leads the pitching staff with a 2.31 ERA.

"Bryn continues to pace the offense for us, but we are getting contributions from everyone in the lineup," coach Tim Orisek said.

Sophomore Ellary Nick has 7 homers and is hitting .495 thanks to 45 hits. Reimers, Alyssa Vodicka and Keelin Barton were key during that five-game run with big hits and home runs to the tune of 6 homers and 28 RBI between the three.

"We want to keep competing and continue to improve so we can be playing our best softball over the next few weeks as regionals begin," Orisek said.