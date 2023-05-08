Softball: Top 20
Softball
Records through May 7
Team Comment
1. Antioch (20-1) 4A power Lockport hands Sequoits first loss
2. Barrington (22-4) Muno gets second grand slam vs. RM
3. St. Charles North (15-2) Holding onto 1-game lead in DKC
4. Wheaton North (18-6) Split 2-game series with SCN
5. IC Catholic (20-2) Knights' win streak now at 10
6. Mundelein (19-3) Tied with Warren atop NSC
7. Carmel (16-2) Corsairs trail Marist by 1 game in ESCC
8. Conant (14-7) Spaitis 10 Ks, 4-hitter at Prospect
9. Naperville North (18-6) Chelich sporting 1.83 ERA
10. South Elgin (16-4-1) Leading UEC by 1 game
11. Bartlett (18-6) Has scored 57 runs in last 4 games
12. Lake Park (16-6-1) Lancers have won 5 straight
13. St. Charles East (12-9-1) Rolled past Glenbard North 8-1
14. Hersey (13-5) 9 seniors on field for Senior Day
15. Warren (15-6) Second in NSC
16. Maine South (10-4) Hawks are 6-1 in CSL South
17. Fremd (16-6) Lucas 3-for-4, 2 doubles vs. EG
18. Buffalo Grove (16-5) Bison were 4-0 last week
19. Benet (16-8) Split with Naz
20. Huntley (19-6) Closing in on another FVC title