Girls soccer / Top 20

Girls soccer

Records through May 7

Team Comment

1. Metea Valley (13-0-3) Zoe Kirkman backline star

2. Barrington (15-0-2) 11th straight division title

3. St. Charles North (13-3-1) Closing in on DKC crown

4. Fremd (14-2-1) McMillan part of terrific backline

5. St. Charles East (17-2-0) Saviano runs the show in midfield

6. Geneva (14-5-0) Vikings roster super young

7. Naperville North (10-5-1) Big win over crosstown rival Central

8. Benet Academy (12-4-0) ESCC champs once again

9. York (11-3-1) Finley Ewald with 16 goals

10. Naperville Central (7-4-1) Ella Burke impressive along the back

11. Hersey (11-5-2) MSL East champions for 9th time

12. Wheaton North (11-5-2) Midfielder Calah Strong one to watch

13. Libertyville (10-2-2) Stevenson on Monday for NSC title

14. Prospect (12-2-3) Knights fall just short of division title

15. Downers South (12-3-1) Emily Petring three-sport star

16. Stevenson (11-4-1) Egeland with 16 goals

17. Carmel (10-4-1) Twenty goals for Emily Fix thus far

18. Burlington Central (10-5-1) Ava Elders senior midfield star

19. Warren (8-4-3) 4-0-1 in last 5 games

20. Lakes (9-6-1) NLCC co-champs