Girls soccer / Top 20

  • Hersey's Faith Sena kicks the ball between Barrington's Piper Lucier, left, and Ellie Sanchez during Saturday's match in Barrington. The teams play again Wednesday for the MSL Cup.

      Hersey's Faith Sena kicks the ball between Barrington's Piper Lucier, left, and Ellie Sanchez during Saturday's match in Barrington. The teams play again Wednesday for the MSL Cup. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 5/8/2023 7:56 AM

Girls soccer

Records through May 7

 

Team Comment

1. Metea Valley (13-0-3) Zoe Kirkman backline star

2. Barrington (15-0-2) 11th straight division title

3. St. Charles North (13-3-1) Closing in on DKC crown

4. Fremd (14-2-1) McMillan part of terrific backline

5. St. Charles East (17-2-0) Saviano runs the show in midfield

6. Geneva (14-5-0) Vikings roster super young

7. Naperville North (10-5-1) Big win over crosstown rival Central

8. Benet Academy (12-4-0) ESCC champs once again

9. York (11-3-1) Finley Ewald with 16 goals

10. Naperville Central (7-4-1) Ella Burke impressive along the back

11. Hersey (11-5-2) MSL East champions for 9th time

12. Wheaton North (11-5-2) Midfielder Calah Strong one to watch

13. Libertyville (10-2-2) Stevenson on Monday for NSC title

14. Prospect (12-2-3) Knights fall just short of division title

15. Downers South (12-3-1) Emily Petring three-sport star

16. Stevenson (11-4-1) Egeland with 16 goals

17. Carmel (10-4-1) Twenty goals for Emily Fix thus far

18. Burlington Central (10-5-1) Ava Elders senior midfield star

19. Warren (8-4-3) 4-0-1 in last 5 games

20. Lakes (9-6-1) NLCC co-champs

