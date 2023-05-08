Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery in the year of Connor Bedard
Updated 5/8/2023 7:36 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks on Monday won the NHL draft lottery and the rights to pick first in the 2023 NHL Draft.
The top prospect in this year's draft, which begins June 28, is 17-year-old Canadian center Connor Bedard. In 134 games in the Western Hockey League, Bedard has 134 goals and 271 points.
The last time the Hawks picked first in the draft: 2007, when they selected Patrick Kane.
