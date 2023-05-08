 

Baseball: Top 20

  • Joe Arend takes a swing during St. Charles East's win over St. Charles North on Saturday -- a victory that gave the Saints two out of three in the series and a 4-game lead in the DuKane Conference.

    Joe Arend takes a swing during St. Charles East's win over St. Charles North on Saturday -- a victory that gave the Saints two out of three in the series and a 4-game lead in the DuKane Conference. David Toney/for Shaw Local

 
Baseball

Records through May 7

 

Team Comment

1. St. Charles East (19-2) Saints own 4-game lead with 6 left in DuKane

2. Grayslake Central (21-3) Schufreider CG extends streak to 18

3. Huntley (21-4) Offense generates 65 runs in last 5 games

4. Cary-Grove (19-5) Crick, Lutz leading Trojans' attack

5. Downers North (20-4) Unbeaten week leaves DGN atop WSC Silver

6. Crystal Lake South (18-5) Gators await crucial series vs. Huntley

7. Stevenson (21-7) Red-hot Richardson keeps Pats in thick of NSC

8. Streamwood (19-5) Sabres prepare for UEC battle with South Elgin

9. Barrington (17-9) Broncos look to rebound from 2-3 week

10. Warren (18-5) Another solid week for Blue Devils

11. St. Charles North (16-7) Pitching a plus against crosstown rivals

12. Hersey (17-8) Huskies clinging to MSL East lead

13. St. Viator (16-5) Hogan tosses 4-hit shutout vs. Marist

14. Conant (18-8) Loeger continues to throw strikes for Cougars

15. Downers South (16-6) Erickson, Gasmen help WSC Gold leaders

16. Naperville Central (16-7) Redhawks receive offense from Barczi, Gallegos

17. South Elgin (14-5) Segovia enjoying solid season for Storm

18. St. Francis (19-5) Tenuta fans 15, belts 2-run home run in victory

19. Willowbrook (15-8) Bats quieted by Neuqua Valley, Conant

20. Libertyville (14-10) Wildcats remain in conference contention

