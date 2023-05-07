Wesneski give Cubs a chance, but they lose to Marlins in 14 innings

Starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski continued to trend in the right direction, but the Cubs couldn't capitalize in extras and lost to Miami 5-4 on Sunday at Wrigley Field in 14 innings. The Cubs spoiled Sandy Alcantara's shutout attempt by scoring twice in the ninth inning to tie the score. Associated Press

Hayden Wesneski gave the Cubs a chance to win against Miami's Sandy Alcantara, last year's NL Cy Young winner. But after scoring twice in the ninth to tie the score, the Cubs failed on too many chances in extra innings and lost the series finale 5-4 in 14 innings at Wrigley Field.

Sunday's game was a special occasion for Wesneski because his mother Lisa, who has been going through chemotherapy, was able to watch him in person for the first time in the major leagues.

"You have no idea," Wesneski said after the game. "She's been fighting it. She deserves it, she really does. All the things she's ever done for me ... it means a lot, long story short."

The rookie right-hander gave up just 1 run through 6 innings, with no walks and 6 strikeouts. Take away his worst outing this season against Seattle and Wesneski's ERA would be 2.73. The actual number is still dropping quickly at 3.93.

"The slider's definitely been better," Cubs manager David Ross said. "I also think the fastball location and the fastball to the glove side has been really good for him. When you're moving the fastball in and out, the secondary stuff's always going to be better. That's a key for him going forward."

Wesneski drew inspiration from watching Kyle Hendricks' bullpen session and marveled at the consistency of the veteran right-hander.

"That was one of my favorite bullpens I've ever seen," Wesneski said. "It was impressive. You finally get to see something that, I guess, beautiful; I did learn what a professional looks like."

After throwing 100 pitches through eighth innings, Alcantara went back out to the mound to try to complete his second shutout of the season.

It didn't happen. A single by Ian Happ, RBI double from Cody Bellinger, then RBI single by Eric Hosmer tied the score and Alcantara left with a total of 113 pitches. In the 11th and 12th innings, Mark Leiter Jr. and Adbert Alzolay, respectively, kept the Marlins off the board, but the Cubs couldn't cash in.

In his third game with the Cubs, Matt Mervis went 2-for-6 at the plate and made a couple nice pickups of throws in the dirt at first base.

Heuer brings heat:

Right-handed reliever Codi Heuer was on the mound for Iowa Saturday for the first time since missing all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery. The results were sort of encouraging. Heuer gave up 2 hits and 2 runs in less than an inning of work.

At the same time, he threw a fastball measured at 99.9 miles per hour, along with five pitches at 98.9 mph or greater, according to accounts of the game. The plan is for Heuer to pitch again Tuesday, after Kyle Hendricks makes his third rehab start for Iowa.

The Cubs don't have much gas on the pitching staff. The highest average fastball velocity this season has been Julian Merryweather at 96.8 mph, and he hasn't thrown in many pressure situations. Adbert Alzolay is next at 95.0, which ranks 91st best among MLB pitchers with at least 100 pitches thrown this season.

Continuing down the list, Michael Rucker is next at 94.8 mph, Michael Fulmer 94.3, Keegan Thompson 93.8, with starters Hayden Wesneski and Jameson Taillon at 93.7.

Injury updates:

Pitcher Adrian Sampson had an arthroscopic procedure done on his right knee. The veteran right-hander, who made 19 starts for the Cubs last season, went on the injured list after his second appearances at Iowa. ...

Catcher Yan Gomes (concussion) progressed to baseball activities Sunday and could be seen taking some swings in the cage. He's eligible to return from the injured list Tuesday.

